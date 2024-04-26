FLOW is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japanese rock band FLOW, known for countless anime song contributions, will launch their largest-ever and first five-continent tour in its history- “FLOW WORLD TOUR- ANIME SHIBARI 2024-2025” with a stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Saturday, August 10. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 2.

At this time, a total of 16 performances have been announced for Australia and North America. After that, they are scheduled to tour Europe, South America, and Asia, with the total number of performances still to be announced.

The tour title "ANIME SHIBARI" meaning “Anime-only” in Japanese, denotes that they will only perform the numerous songs that FLOW has contributed to Japanese animation. Many of FLOW's most popular songs will be performed, including songs from "NARUTO," "Code Geass," "Dragon Ball Z," and more.

Their highest streamed song “Sign” has amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, and FLOW is loved around the world having performed in nearly 20 countries from 2006 until now.

The tour will kick off in Australia in July, then move on to a North American tour, with stops in the United States and Canada. Major cities such as Sydney, New York, Chicago, and Toronto are among the tour destinations.

Further tour dates and details of performances in Europe, South America, and Asia are to be announced on FLOW’s official website, special World Tour website, and social media at a later date.

As a tribute to FLOW’s anime heritage and tour theme, the key visual of the World Tour features the five band members depicted as anime characters, along with an animated promotional video, both created by ZERO Animation.

FLOW declares, "Over the past 20 years, our audience has helped us create music and live performances as FLOW. Now we are taking it all around the world through our World Tour. Let's create the best time together during our performances as we celebrate the world of anime works we've collaborated with. Thank you to everyone for your support!"

Detailed information such as tour performance locations, dates, VIP/general ticket sales, etc. will be updated regularly on FLOW's official website, official World Tour website, and social media.

Before kicking off their tour in Australia, in Japan FLOW will hold "FLOW THE FESTIVAL 2024", an anime song rock festival they curated to wrap up their 20th anniversary. This festival will be their first curated festival and biggest performance to date.

The guest performers for the festival include: GRANRODEO, SPYAIR, KEYTALK, Oishi Masayoshi, KANA-BOON on June 29th, and SCANDAL, BURNOUT SYNDROMES, Creepy Nuts, ORANGE RANGE, and JAM Project on June 30th.