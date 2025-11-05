Emagine Theatres to Offer Free Admission for Veterans and Active Military on Veterans Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of Veterans Day, Emagine Entertainment will once again recognize and celebrate military service members by offering free movie admission for all veterans and active military personnel, along with one guest, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The offer is valid at all Emagine Theatre locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Eligible guests may visit any participating theatre’s box office on Veterans Day and receive two free tickets — one for themselves and one for a guest — to the film of their choice.*

To redeem the offer, attendees must present valid proof of military service, such as a Service ID Card or Discharge Papers, at the box office. Tickets must be redeemed in person on November 11 and cannot be reserved in advance or online.

The promotion is valid for any regular movie showing — including premium formats such as 3D, Super EMX, and EMX — and excludes specialty film events. Each service member is limited to two tickets, and all admissions must be used the same day.

For a list of participating theatres and showtimes, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com