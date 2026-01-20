Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids To Host LAUGHFEST 2026

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids will host LAUGHFEST 2026, the nation’s first community-wide festival of laughter, running March 11–15, 2026, at venues across West Michigan. The upcoming edition will mark the 16th year of LaughFest and the 25th anniversary of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, with additional locally produced shows planned as part of the milestone year.

The festival will include more than 30 free and ticketed events presented in Grand Rapids and at Gun Lake Casino Resort. Ticket prices will range from $7 to $57, with sales beginning January 21 via the festival website.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids will present a pre-festival event, Comedy at the Club, on February 13 at 8 p.m. at its Grand Rapids clubhouse. The 90-minute curated program will feature West Michigan improv groups and stand-up comedians, with concessions available for purchase. Following the festival, the organization will host its annual Red Door Gala on March 25 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

“LaughFest has always been about bringing people together through laughter while supporting a meaningful mission,” said Wendy Wigger, president and CEO of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. “As we celebrate 25 years of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, LaughFest 2026 reflects the strength of our community and the power of humor to support emotional health.”

Festival events will take place at venues including The B.O.B., Midtown, Villa Banquet Bar, The Gilmore, Atwater Brewing, Wealthy Theatre, The Comedy Project, The Big Room, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, and Gun Lake Casino Resort. The LaughFest performance at Gun Lake Casino Resort, scheduled for Sunday, March 15, will feature returning artist Adam Ray, whose credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barbie, MADtv, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, and The Heat, as well as his touring stage show Dr. Phil LIVE!.

The Clean Comedy Showcase will return to The B.O.B. for three evenings during the festival, featuring performances by Ali Sultan, Hayden Kristal, Maggie Hughes DePalo, Mike Goodwin, and Tim Convy. Additional locally produced programming will include The Dirty Show, Misfits Variety Show, the new Michigan Mashup Variety Show highlighting comedians from across the region, Gospel Fest, Pop Scholars, River City Improv, North Kent Comedy, Cancer Survivors Showcase, Battle Bots – Improv Comedy Show, Drums for All with Josh Dunigan, Kids Joke Time, Family Improv, and Sunday Night Funnies.

Proceeds from LaughFest, the pre-festival Comedy at the Club, and the Red Door Gala will support the free cancer and grief emotional health programs offered by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.