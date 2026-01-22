POOR CLARE to Be Presented by Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company will present POOR CLARE by Chiara Atik as part of the inaugural season of the Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre.

Set in Italy in 1211, the play centers on Clare, a wealthy young woman whose life is disrupted after meeting Francis, a man who has rejected wealth and social standing in service of the poor. Inspired by his choices, Clare begins to question her own values and what it means to live with purpose and integrity.

Director Kez Settle said the play offers contemporary resonance through its exploration of sacrifice, accountability, and faith, while also inviting audiences to engage with its historical context. Managing Director Sarah Rusk noted that the production reflects the University of Detroit Mercy’s mission to educate compassionate leaders and aligns with the shared charisms of the Society of Jesus and the Religious Sisters of Mercy, making it a fitting choice for the company’s first season back on campus.

POOR CLARE will run for six performances from February 13 through February 22 at the Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre on the University of Detroit Mercy’s McNichols Campus. The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Ticket Office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with tickets also available online. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty, staff, and alumni, and $10 for veterans and students. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

The production will include several special engagements throughout the run. Opening night will feature a post-show reception following the February 13 performance. A Community Night on February 14 will offer $10 tickets for all patrons. On February 15, the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project will host a post-matinee talkback with faculty from the University of Detroit Mercy.

A pre-show Mass and reception will be held on February 20 ahead of the evening performance, followed by a College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences night offering discounted tickets for CHASS students and alumni. A High School Night on February 21 will include free tickets and a post-show discussion for students and families, and the run will conclude with a closing night performance on February 22.