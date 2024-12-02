David Sedaris Returns To The Fisher Theatre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Fisher Theatre on April 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. following the release of his newest books, Happy Go Lucky and Pretty Ugly. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Wayne State University Bookstore.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

David Sedaris is coming to the Fisher Theatre Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $63.50 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, December 6. Tickets will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

Broadway In Detroit is an ATG Entertainment company. ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment whose portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate or program 64 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

