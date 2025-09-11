DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Comes to Ann Arbor Civic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Halloween season, grab your cape and sharpen your fangs for Ann Arbor Civic Theatre (A2CT)'s production of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steven Rosen. Following rave reviews off-broadway, this farcical take on Bram Stoker's classic novel comes to Ann Arbor October 24–26 & October 31–November 2, 2025. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will be presented at the A2CT Studio space (322 West Ann Street, Ann Arbor), Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

When her sister Mina falls mysteriously ill, Lucy and her fiancé Jonathan enlist the help of the famed vampire hunter Doctor Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula will force them to confront their greatest fears and deepest desires, while navigating clever wordplay and life-threatening puns. This 90-minute, gender-bending version of the classic tale sees six actors sink their fangs into over a dozen roles. You'll be screaming…with laughter.

“We're excited to bring Ann Arbor a new, irreverent take on the classic story of love and terror,” said director Ethan Gibney. “Horror and comedy are more closely related than most people realize, and Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors exploits that relationship to wonderful results. It's a fast-paced, hilarious version of Bram Stoker's classic. But it's also a charming exploration of heroism, desire, and how we react when our loved ones are in danger. So grab your best cape and fly down to Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's Studio space! We don't bite--often.”

The ensemble cast of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors includes DelShawn Akpan, Daniel Bizer-Cox, Abigail Copelin, Mckenna Forster, Chris Grimm, and Kara Williams. The play is directed by Ethan Gibney and produced by Gary Lehman. The creative team also includes Matt Diegel (Costume Designer), Chandler Gimson (Prop and Set Designer), Avalon McNew (Lighting Designer), and Bob Skon (Sound Designer).