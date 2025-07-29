Cast Set for TRACY JONES at Rosedale Community Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rosedale Community Players has revealed the cast of its upcoming production of Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan, opening October 10, 2025.

This sharp, heartfelt comedy turns the theatre into the fully immersive Jones Street Bar, where guests are invited to laugh, eavesdrop, and uncover the drama behind the name everyone shares-Tracy Jones.

Leading the charge as Tracy Jones is Camy Sylvestre, whose portrayal brings warmth, wit, and vulnerability to a woman on a mission to connect. She's throwing a party for every woman who shares her name-but things don't quite go as planned.

Joining her at the bar are two standout guests:

Samantha Teter as Tracy "Eleanor" Jones, a reserved and mysterious attendee with more to say than she lets on.

Christopher Branham as Tracy "Mackenzie" Jones, whose bold personality and emotional baggage might just throw off the seating chart.

And keeping the cocktails flowing and the awkward small talk going? The exuberant, aggressively cheerful party planner Jillie, played by Lily Godau. Jilly is determined to make the night unforgettable-whether the Tracys like it or not.

Directed by Meg Berger, Tracy Jones is more than a play-it's an invitation. Rosedale Community Players wants you to feel like you've stepped into Tracy's world, joining the cast inside the Jones Street Bar. Performance Dates: October 10-12, 17-19, 24-25