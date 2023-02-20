Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

#BlkBroadwayGR Social Mixer Event to Take Place at S2S Studios

BAM Talent cordially invites you to a celebration of the Brilliance of Broadway, the Beauty of Blackness & the beginning of BAM Talent.

Feb. 20, 2023  

BAM TALENT, West Michigan's newest theatrical organization will present their first major social event through their Premium Special Events Department, BAM Presents: #BLKBROADWAYGR. This social mixer event featuring Black Theatrical artists from. Across the West Michigan landscape goes live Saturday, February 25, 2023 at S2S STUDIOS: 3410 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids MI, 49525.

ABOUT #BLKBROADWAYGR

BAM Talent cordially invites you to a celebration of the Brilliance of Broadway, the Beauty of Blackness & the beginning of BAM Talent entitled #BLKBROADWAYGR: A BAM PRESENTS SOCIAL EVENT. Come meet the BAM Talent Team, partake in some craft mocktails, great food, raffles, giveaways & enjoy the most amazing lineup featuring some of West Michigan's Best Artists!

Scheduled to Appear: BRITTANY REED-ALLEN, MICHAEL DAVIS ARNOLD, KEON ATKINS, KHADIJAH BROWN, BRI EDGERTON, BRANDON K. HARRIS, ASHLEY HILL, JA'LEEYNA, MARCUS A. JORDAN, KALALA PENNING, SHAWN SMITH, ERICA STARKS & ALEXUS VOSS with a Special Guest Appearance by BAM Advisory Board member & Chicago Area Theatrical artist, DONICA LYNN. Door open at 6pm with the concert beginning at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance (on our website, www.bamtalent.org), $25 at the door. There's also limited VIP seating available for $30.

ABOUT BAM TALENT

BAM TALENT is a 501(c)3 theatrical organization located in Grand Rapids, Michigan under the direction of Darius Colquitt. Their mission is "To Enrich, Inspire & Enable Black & Underrepresented Voices through Professional-Level Theatrical Training & Production Works." Building itself as a "theatrical training ground with a drive for professional-level production works", BAM TALENT was founded with the purpose of providing artistic training, professional opportunities and community care & outreach for BIPOC and underrepresented voices within the West Michigan community.

#BLKBROADWAYGR: A BAM PRESENTS SOCIAL EVENT, presented by BAM TALENT takes place Saturday, February 25, 2023 at S2S STUDIOS: 3410 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids MI, 49525. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bamtalent.org



