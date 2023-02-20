BlkBroadwayGR Social Mixer Event to Take Place at S2S Studios

BAM TALENT, West Michigan's newest theatrical organization will present their first major social event through their Premium Special Events Department, BAM Presents: #BLKBROADWAYGR. This social mixer event featuring Black Theatrical artists from. Across the West Michigan landscape goes live Saturday, February 25, 2023 at S2S STUDIOS: 3410 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids MI, 49525.

ABOUT #BLKBROADWAYGR

BAM Talent cordially invites you to a celebration of the Brilliance of Broadway, the Beauty of Blackness & the beginning of BAM Talent entitled #BLKBROADWAYGR: A BAM PRESENTS SOCIAL EVENT. Come meet the BAM Talent Team, partake in some craft mocktails, great food, raffles, giveaways & enjoy the most amazing lineup featuring some of West Michigan's Best Artists!

Scheduled to Appear: BRITTANY REED-ALLEN, MICHAEL DAVIS ARNOLD, KEON ATKINS, KHADIJAH BROWN, BRI EDGERTON, BRANDON K. HARRIS, ASHLEY HILL, JA'LEEYNA, MARCUS A. JORDAN, KALALA PENNING, SHAWN SMITH, ERICA STARKS & ALEXUS VOSS with a Special Guest Appearance by BAM Advisory Board member & Chicago Area Theatrical artist, DONICA LYNN. Door open at 6pm with the concert beginning at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance (on our website, www.bamtalent.org), $25 at the door. There's also limited VIP seating available for $30.

ABOUT BAM TALENT

BAM TALENT is a 501(c)3 theatrical organization located in Grand Rapids, Michigan under the direction of Darius Colquitt. Their mission is "To Enrich, Inspire & Enable Black & Underrepresented Voices through Professional-Level Theatrical Training & Production Works." Building itself as a "theatrical training ground with a drive for professional-level production works", BAM TALENT was founded with the purpose of providing artistic training, professional opportunities and community care & outreach for BIPOC and underrepresented voices within the West Michigan community.

#BLKBROADWAYGR: A BAM PRESENTS SOCIAL EVENT, presented by BAM TALENT takes place Saturday, February 25, 2023 at S2S STUDIOS: 3410 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids MI, 49525. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bamtalent.org