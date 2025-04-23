BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE is Coming to Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, on May 1, Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids will set the stage ablaze with the Michigan premiere of Jordan Tannahill's electrifying play, "Botticelli in the Fire" - a searing, sensual, and fiercely relevant portrait of art, love, power, and resistance.

Set in Renaissance Italy, but pulsing with contemporary urgency, "Botticelli in the Fire" reimagines the famed painter Sandro Botticelli as a brash, bisexual celebrity artist caught in a swirl of political upheaval, religious extremism, and personal desire. As Florence burns, literally and metaphorically, Botticelli must choose between his survival and his truth.

"It's a show about the moment before the status quo is swallowed by upheaval, when science and art are targeted as the root of societal issues that are in fact symptoms of uneven distribution of wealth and resources," offers Jason J. Flannery, the play's director. "It demonstrates and resists the erasure of the vulnerable communities who are scapegoated in those volatile moments."

For Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids, whose mission is to produce "the best in innovative, thought-provoking, challenging, and entertaining theatre," Tannahill's play is a perfect match. Blending anachronistic humor, rich theatricality, and razor-sharp commentary, this production is a fearless examination of how politics, religion, art, and identity collide.

"In a moment when books are being banned, art is under attack, and queerness is being legislated, this play feels like a battle cry," says Kyle Los, Actors' Artistic and Executive Director. "It's sexy, it's dangerous, and it doesn't apologize for a second."

Tannahill, dubbed "the future of Canadian theatre" by the Toronto Star, has crafted a provocative and poignant piece that explores how history repeats itself, and how artists have always stood at the heart of revolution.

Audiences should expect a bold visual spectacle, raw emotionality, and moments that feel beautifully - and uncomfortably - close to our current world. "This is not your average Renaissance drama," adds Los. "This is an invitation to feel, to fight, and to fall in love with the power and beauty of theatre all over again."

Actors' Theatre offers pay-what-you-want tickets for all performances. It's an opportunity to experience professional live theatre on your budget. Don't miss this truly incredible theatrical experience!

