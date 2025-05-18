Actors Collaborative Toledo Presents BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) will present the area premiere of Blood of the Lamb by acclaimed playwright Arlene Hutton, an urgent and riveting new play exploring the collision of personal autonomy and state control in a post-Roe America. Performances will run June 5-8, 2025, at Trinity Episcopal Church (316 Adams St. Toledo, Ohio 43604).

Set in a stark room at a Texas airport, Blood of the Lamb centers on Nessa, a pregnant woman detained under new reproductive laws. As she faces questioning and legal proceedings-represented not by her own advocate but by an attorney for her unborn fetus-the play unfolds as a chilling, Kafkaesque legal drama. Through sharp dialogue and escalating tension, Hutton examines the profound implications of legislation that prioritizes the rights of the unborn over the autonomy of the living. Blood of the Lamb is directed by Toledo theatre veteran Barbara Barkan and features Monica Hiris and Rin Moran.

Director Barbara Barkan said, "this play didn't just speak to me, it shouted! When the playwright was asked what motivated her to write it, she replied "rage'. The theatre was created to tell people the truth about life and the social situation. This is a play about actions and potential consequences."

"Arlene Hutton's latest work is both personal and political," said Jeffrey Albright, ACT's co-founder, "and our production invites audiences into a conversation about freedom, dignity, and the human cost of policy."

Blood of the Lamb arrives in Toledo fresh off critical acclaim, including the Critics' Circle Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe Festival. Known for her compelling storytelling in plays like Last Train to Nibroc and I Dream Before I Take the Stand, Hutton delivers once again with a piece that's both emotionally raw and intellectually rigorous.

About the Playwright:

Arlene Hutton is an award-winning playwright known for crafting character-driven stories that address contemporary issues with empathy and nuance. Her works have been performed internationally and are celebrated for their emotional depth and social relevance.

About Actors Collaborative Toledo:

Actors Collaborative Toledo is a nonprofit theater company committed to presenting high-quality, thought-provoking plays that spark dialogue and foster community engagement through the power of live performance.

