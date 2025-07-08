ADRENALIZE â€“ The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience Brings Three Outdoor Shows to the Midwest This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience is storming the Midwest with three high-energy outdoor shows this weekend. The band kicks off their mini-tour Thursday, July 10 at Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw, MI, followed by a Friday, July 11 performance at Live at the Lakefront in Michigan City, IN, and wraps up Saturday, July 12 at STIX in Ludington, MI.

Adrenalize is known for its spot-on recreations of Def Leppard's iconic sound, delivering a full-throttle concert experience that captures the band's signature vocals, searing guitar solos, and arena-sized energy. From Photograph to Hysteria, Foolinâ€™ to Pour Some Sugar on Me, each show features a setlist packed with the greatest hits from one of rockâ€™s most legendary acts.

This marks the groupâ€™s return to Michigan and Indiana after memorable performances at Lexington Village Theatre and Wicker Park in Highland, IN. Their growing fanbase knows to expect a show thatâ€™s both technically precise and visually spectacular.