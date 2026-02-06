A2CT to Stage SHE KILLS MONSTERS This February

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ann Arbor Civic Theatre will present the American Alliance for Theater and Education (AATE) Award-winning play She Kills Monsters, by Qui Nquyen, directed by Meme Resnick.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

“She Kills Monsters is a play close to my heart due to my own love of Table-Top RPGs, many of which I play with my own sister,” says director Meme Resnick. “I think one of the beautiful things about D&D is the community it builds - community reflected in this play's cast coming together on stage and off.”

The talented cast of She Kills Monsters features Sierra (Sisi) Chapin-Keller as Agnes, Christian (Chris) Thomas as Chuck, Madison (Maddie) Esselink as Tilly, Amity Zenz as Lillith, Lily Gechter as Kaliope, Jon Boeger as Orcus, and Elise Griffiths as Vera. Other players include Greg Kovas, Evan Marcus, Julane Machado, Samantha Wheelis, Carrie Rose, Sarah Khan, and Todd Maddock.

Performances are March 12-15, 2026, at The Arthur Miller Theatre located on the University of Michigan's North Campus at 1226 Murfin Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Performances on Thursday (3/12), Friday (3/13) and Saturday (3/14) begin at 7:30pm and Sunday (3/15) performance begins at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for seniors, and $10 for students. For tickets, additional information, maps, and directions visit the A2CT website at www.a2ct.org or call the office at 734-971-2228.