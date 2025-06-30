A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to The Container Globe in Detroit This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Detroit’s own Container Globe will bring new life to one of Shakespeare’s most iconic comedies with a limited run of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opening July 25, 2025.

Directed by Cassandra Svacha, this reimagined production features an all-female cast—except for Detroit playwright and actor Sean Paraventi in the role of Bottom—and will unfold beneath the stars at one of the city’s most innovative venues.

The Container Globe, modeled after Shakespeare’s original Globe Theatre and constructed from repurposed shipping containers, sets the stage for a uniquely Detroit interpretation of the Bard’s whimsical tale of love, mischief, and magic. Svacha’s bold vision infuses the enchanted forest with the city’s signature grit and creativity.

“We have such an incredible, rich, and diverse group of women actors here in Detroit that it seemed like such a fun way to tell the story,” said Svacha. “Detroit has always been a city of transformation and rebirth—and there’s no better play to show that energy than A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Performances will run July 25–27, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at The Container Globe, located at 2937 East Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $20.

