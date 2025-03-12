Yolanda Adams Comes To The Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced today that revered Gospel songstress Yolanda Adams will lift her voice in Dreyfoos Hall for the 2025 Gospel Gala on May 17. Tickets are on sale now!

Tickets to Gospel Gala featuring Yolanda Adams are on sale now. The public can purchase tickets online or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gospel powerhouse, multi-Grammy winner Yolanda Adams has played a significant role in expanding the genre's popularity. She is revered as one of the greatest Gospel singers of all time. With 15 albums, she has earned numerous accolades including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist, four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards, sixteen Stellar Gospel Music Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards and five BET Awards. Her 1999 breakout, Mountain High Valley Low, was a platinum-selling success that helped introduce her to the masses and she went on to release a subsequent string of popular albums.

