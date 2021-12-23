World's Tallest Digital 'Merry Christmas' Candy Cane and Santa's 'Magic City' Skyline Sleigh Fly-Over Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The world's tallest digital "Merry Christmas" Candy Cane, the world's biggest Electronic Elf, and the world's largest animated image of Santa's Flying Sleigh are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday season at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

Starting the night of December 23rd through the night of December 25th, the $700-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, which features the world's tallest and most technologically-advanced animation lighting system, is igniting thousands of light-emitting diodes (L.E.D.'s) to create a spectacular Christmas skyline lightshow.

The ultra-futuristic Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is, currently, the nation's biggest urban core construction project and America's second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, "The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future."

Appearing through Paramount's 700-foot-tall center column and across its 300-foot-wide rooftop crown are the radiating displays of swirling red and white peppermint stripes encircling the super-structure; a sensational skyline flyover of Santa's reindeer-drawn sleigh; a massive "Merry Christmas" holiday greeting; and a North Pole Elf sprinkling sparkling snowflakes over downtown Miami.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 16,000 L.E.D.'s embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact resistant glass.

The lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians a total of three-years to install the one-of-a-kind Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system - at a cost of $3-million.

"The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Christmas Spectacular Tower Lighting is a shining beacon of cheer and best wishes to all -- as a challenging year comes to a close," says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

The tower lightings begin at sunset on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and continue through Saturday, Christmas night, December 25, 2021.

Starting on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the tower will be continuously lit from 5: 30 p.m. through midnight.

On December 24 and 25, it will illuminate at 5:00 a.m. and shutdown at 7:00 a.m. and then reignite at 5:30 p.m. and remain illumined through midnight.