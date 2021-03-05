World Premiere of Lasting Impressions at the Arsht Center!

Prepare for the world's greatest impressionist paintings to come alive and envelop you in a groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind new exhibit. Join Degas' dancers in the studio. Float downstream with Monet's Water Lilies. Walk on the cobblestone streets and parks of Paris.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a towering, experiential installation of sight and sound that transports guests into more than 100 of the world's most recognizable masterpieces. This fully immersive experience uses one-of-a-kind 3D/LED technology, projections, music and lighting to create an experience like no other, allowing guests to see the artist's brushstrokes as paintings come to life all around them.

Step onto the Arsht Center's 18,000-square-foot stage to become part of the experience, viewing these impressionist masterpieces in a way that has never been available before. Enter the world created by Monet, Degas, Van Gogh, Renoir, Cézanne, Seurat and more. Featuring the music of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri. Sennheiser headsets enhance the exhibit, providing world-class sound. Customized portable museum seating (free to all guests) will allow everyone to enjoy the experience in comfort and at their leisure.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a one-hour, timed-entry experience that is perfect for all ages and wheelchair-accessible. Safely distanced, limited-capacity presentations are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning May 19.

May 19 - June 16

Standard: $42 and VIP: $85 - additional fees apply.

Regular ticket prices go into effect when the early bird offer expires.

Click HERE to purchase tickets

For a limited time, guests who purchase by March 12 will receive a $10 early bird discount on each ticket (standard or VIP).