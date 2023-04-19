Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Revealed For The Inaugural Young Playwrights 1-Minute Play Contest

The plays will be read onstage April 30.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that ten students from Bak Middle School of the Arts and five students from Eagles Landing Middle School are the winners of the inaugural Young Playwrights 1-Minute Play Contest. Inspired by PBD's hugely popular Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest for high school students, this new initiative is open to all Palm Beach County students in grades six through eight and challenges them to tell a complete story in just 60 seconds. The plays will receive a staged reading by professional actors in front of an audience at the Don & Anne Brown Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 2:00pm. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

"It's important for young people to write stories that reflect who they are and what they're thinking about at this moment in time," said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader, who is directing all 15 plays. "That's why PBD created the Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest for high school students, along with introducing them to the joy of writing for live theatre. The program has been so successful and the enthusiasm of the students has been so gratifying, that we now want to spark creativity in middle school students. I'm so impressed with the wide variety of styles in the winning plays, which include poignant stories about family and comedies that twist reality. I'm really excited about developing these plays."

Winners of the Young Playwrights 1-Minute Play Contest

Bak Middle School of the Arts (Teacher: Eric Frederickson)

﻿

Tie-Dye Disaster by Amber Fowler

Thirteenth Time the Charm by Tyler Hiers

Tough Times by Devin Jackson

Friendship Fanatic Addison Kleinmann

That Silly Toy by Emma Lupowitz

Home by Lila Mackenzie

I'm Not Ready by Anthony Osorio

Exposed! By Isabella Sande-Wolff

Ana by Kate Velez

Eagles Landing Middle School (Teacher: Leah Carolan)

F as in Fail by Juliette Carrion

A Friendship Beginning by Sarah Esmail

Dog on the Block by Skylar Gartner

A Boy and his Dog by Christian Kuhn

Reborn and Alive by Jordan Young

The winners were chosen by a group of theatre professionals. Each of the student playwrights will be awarded a $100 prize and receive a keepsake anthology of the winning plays.

﻿

To reserve your free ticket to the performance on April 30, visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org or call the box office at 561.514.4042, x2.




Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Company Premiere Of FALSTAFF On March 24 At Kravis Center Photo
Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Company Premiere Of FALSTAFF On March 24 At Kravis Center
Palm Beach Opera celebrated opening night of “Falstaff” on March 24 at the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion, toasting to the final mainstage opera of the 2023 Season and the historic company premiere of Verdi's final opera.
AINT TOO PROUD Comes to the Arsht Center in May Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to the Arsht Center in May
AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will make its anticipated Miami premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County  from May 9 – 14, 2023.
Last OLD TOWN UNTAPPED of the Season is Set For Next Month Photo
Last OLD TOWN UNTAPPED of the Season is Set For Next Month
On Friday, May 5, 2023, Old Town Untapped closes out the season with high energy party music by Shane Duncan Band, ready to keep you dancing until you drop!

