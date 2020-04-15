Willie Anthony Waters Admitted to ICU Due to COVID-19

Slipped Disk has reported that Willie Anthony Waters, former General and Artistic Director of Connecticut Opera and Artistic Director of Florida Grand Opera has been admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19.

He was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital in his hometown of Miami.

Read the full story HERE.

Willie Anthony Waters has directed the Connecticut Opera, Opera Colorado, Boston Opera, Eugene Opera, Ebony Opera Houston, New York City Opera, the Deutsche Oper Berlin and more. In 1991 he was awarded the Martell Prize.





