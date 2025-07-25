WILD RESCUE to Open at AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will premiere the new IMAX film WILD RESCUE at the AutoNation IMAX Theater on Friday, September 5, 2025. Narrated by Marc Summers, the film tells the true stories of animals given a second chance at life in the wild—highlighting the efforts of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and the teams of professionals who work to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured or orphaned wildlife.

Produced by Tandem Stills + Motion, Inc. and directed by Ian Shive (Hidden Pacific 3D, The Last Unknown), Wild Rescue features stunning cinematography, immersive sound design, and real-life animal recoveries—from fragile bobcats to foxes displaced by wildfires. The film also explores the science and compassion behind wildlife conservation, offering a moving reminder of the impact humans can have on the lives of our wild neighbors.

“We share our world with diverse and fascinating creatures,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “Wild Rescue shines a spotlight on unsung heroes in the scientific and veterinary fields and educates us on how to create healthier environments for wildlife.”

Audiences are also encouraged to explore MODS’ Nature Explore: Outdoor Exhibit, a new interactive experience that connects guests to Florida’s ecosystems. Visitors can build a coyote den, craft butterfly wings, and dig like a gopher tortoise—all while learning about conservation efforts supported by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.

Wild Rescue is included with the MODS Discovery Pass, which grants access to museum exhibitions, live science demos, and one IMAX documentary. Tickets are available at mods.org/tickets and showtimes can be found at mods.org/showtimes.

The AutoNation IMAX Theater, located at 401 SW 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale, features the largest IMAX screen in Florida and is one of only five theaters in the U.S. equipped with IMAX GT 4K dual laser projection.

For more about the film, visit wildrescuemovie.com. For museum info, visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

