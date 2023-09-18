WANTED Woman Live: A Revolutionary Love And Empowerment Experience With Dr. Casandra 'Coach Cass' Henriquez And Expert Speakers

When love eludes you, only one Woman can help you capture it-and she is Dr. Casandra "Coach Cass" Henriquez, also known as America's Go-To Love Doctor. An intuitive love coach and certified matchmaker for successful women, Coach Cass, sets stages aflame as an in-demand speaker and TEDx presenter. Her WANTED Woman Live event on October 6-8, 2023, presents a unique opportunity to showcase the journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and transformation that countless women embark upon.

This event resonates with the modern Woman's quest for authenticity and empowerment in their relationships. Dr. Casandra Henriquez will be sharing her insights and speaking about her WANTED Woman Live Experience along with a team of experts who include Andy Henriquez-Strategic Storytelling Expert and Coach-Jamal Vallair-Neuroscience Performance Coach, Speaker, Certified Life Coach, and Dr. Ajita Robinson-LCPC, Grief & Trauma Expert, Author, Poverty & Trauma Disruptor. The experience promises to be transformative and will profoundly captivate and empower women-uncovering a revolutionary approach to love and self-discovery. Attendees can register at www.WANTEDWoman.com.

"In a world where successful women are often met with challenges in the dating scene, I'm here to say: your brilliance is not a barrier to love but a beacon attracting the right one. It's time to find the love that celebrates your strength, not fears it. You are a WANTED Woman." - Coach Cass.

Event Details:

Date: October 6th to 8th, 2023

Location: Hollywood Beach DoubleTree Resort, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

WANTED Woman Live is more than just an event; it's a transformational experience designed to help women discover their inner strength and redefine their approach to love. This three-day journey promises a unique blend of empowerment, connection, and celebration.

Key Highlights:

Unveil Your Radiance: Step into the spotlight and journey towards empowered love. WANTED Woman Live is dedicated to helping women embrace their authentic selves and craft the love stories they genuinely deserve.

Connect, Celebrate, and Thrive: Beyond the picturesque setting, this event celebrates connection. Join a community of accomplished women who are each carving their paths to triumph.

Engaging Workshops and Sessions:

The event offers a series of engaging workshops and sessions that promise to empower and enlighten:

October 6: "Be Excited to Date Again" - Rediscover self-confidence and true desires alongside Coach Cass.

October 7: "Mastering Communication & Connection with Men" - Learn authentic communication, deepen your understanding of men, and set boundaries that empower your relationships.

October 8: "Move Fully into Your WANTED Woman Life" - Immerse yourself in connection, celebrate collective resilience, and embrace your WANTED Woman identity.

Coach Cass is the creator of the Love Deck, dating conversation cards. Her voice has graced the airwaves weekly on the #1 Radio show in South Florida and hosted the television show Fiscally Fit. Coach Cass designed the premier love coaching community for professional busy women who happen to be single, The Real Love Network. She has been chronicled and featured by Woman's Day, Fast Company, Black Enterprise, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, to name a few. You can often find this bestselling author of WANTED Woman: The Busy Woman's Guide to Attracting and Choosing A Love That Lasts, relaxing on the world's beaches with her husband Andy, daughter Ava, and her community, jamming to reggae vibes.

For more information about Coach Cass and WANTED Woman Live, please visit www.WANTEDWoman.com.