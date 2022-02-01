Tribute To Aretha Franklin Comes to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, This Saturday

Hard to believe this month marks 55 years since the release of Aretha Franklin's colossal worldwide hit "Respect" (Feb. 14, 1967). And who better to celebrate the musical legacy of the late icon of soul than with the gigantic personality of the musician and composer Damien Sneed and six-time Grammy Nominee Valerie Simpson -- at "The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" this Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC).

Sneed, who toured with and was mentored by Franklin herself, gathers a superb group of jazz, gospel, and soul musicians to accompany Simpson in soaring performances of Franklin's timeless hits, including "Respect," "Think," "Freeway," and "Natural Woman."

﻿NEWS MEDIA ALERT: Contact us now to arrange an interview with Damien Sneed in advance of the Feb. 5 show. See below for media contact info.

Simpson is half of the songwriting-performing-producing team known as Ashford & Simpson, who together penned classic hits such as, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "You're All I Need to Get By," "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)," and "I'm Every Woman."

"Many of us have been touched by the works of Aretha Franklin," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of SMDCAC. "To host this tribute performance by those who were personally impacted by her, including the legendary Valerie Simpson, is an honor and a thrill."

The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin is recommended for ages 13 and up. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food & beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Senior and Military discounts are available in person only.

Tickets range from $35-$80 and are available by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting SMDCAC.org. There will also be a $90 pre-show reception hosted by the Rotary Club of Perrine-Cutler Ridge/Palmetto Bay. All funds will support the Club's project in West Perrine.