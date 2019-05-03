Tickets Go On Sale Today For Jim Gaffigan's 'Secrets And Pies Tour'

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that tickets go on sale today for a major comic addition to its upcoming performance schedule:

December 21-22 at 7 pm (Saturday & Sunday)

Jim Gaffigan

Secrets and Pies Tour

Jim Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 will be Gaffigan's biggest year to date with an astonishing seven films scheduled for release. Three of these films premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow, and Light From Light - leading to Gaffigan being dubbed by the press as the "King of Sundance."

Gaffigan also has two films releasing later this year in which he is the lead. They are a comedic film called Being Frank opening Father's Day Weekend and American Dreamer, a dark thriller opening in September in which he plays a ride share driver who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer.

Also this year, the comic actor co-stars in the new film Drunk Parents with Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek; he will release his unprecedented 7th stand up special, Quality Time, the first original comedy special on Amazon; and he will continue his international arena and theater tour.

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob's Burgers to the HBO cult hit Flight of the Conchords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday. Last year he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner, and in 2015, he had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over one million attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

Gaffigan and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five loud and expensive children.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471.

Kravis Center Donors can purchase tickets by visiting www.kravis.org and using the passcode, or by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org/membership.





