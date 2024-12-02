The Seventh Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival to Take Place in Pompano Beach This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Seventh Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival is set to captivate audiences with a dynamic blend of poetry, writing workshops and artists talks. This three-day extravaganza, scheduled for December 12-14, 2024, will showcase the extraordinary talents of 30 poets from across the nation who will be competing for cash prizes. The festival will immerse attendees in a world of creativity and expression, offering a diverse range of events occurring at Pompano Beach’s cultural venues, culminating with the exciting Final Stage slam.

“Exit 36 remains committed to fostering a vibrant arts community and celebrating the power of words,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “Our poets speak passionately about relevant social, cultural, and political topics creating an electric atmosphere for learning, understanding, and healing.”

This year’s spoke word artists include Wayne Henry (Dallas, Tx), Maya White (Pittsburgh, PA), Asma (Charlotte, NC), Nathan Wallace (Atlanta, Ga), Rieka Speaks (Richmond, VA), Haley Graves (Orlando, FL) Flashlight (Port St. Lucie, FL) Breeze (Richmond, VA), JonKel (Port St. Lucie, FL), Steven Willis (Chicago, IL), The GYEXP (Hampton Roads), Briana (New York), PoetryTeacher (Dallas, TX) Johnny Swoopz (Las Vegas, NV), Lady Brion (Baltimore, MD), Keith Edward Sowell (Fayetteville, NC), Arrie Lane (Detroit, Michigan), Orlando Poetry Slam (Orlando, FL), Chris (Miami Gardens, FL), Letitia (Fayetteville, NC), Caleb (Kissimmee, FL), Jadalmani(Greensboro, NC), Alex the Great (Dallas, TX), Don (Texas), Georgia Lee (San Antonio, TX), Shaken Not Stirred (Sanford), SlimTruth (Orlando, FL), Jordan Bailey (Charlotte, NC), Ephraim Nehemiah (Baltimore, MD) and Avery Clair (Orlando, FL).

"We're so lucky to have such a brilliant group of competitors who will inspire us with their words," said Sharonda "Eccentrich" Richardson, festival founder. "I'm incredibly proud of all the amazing artists who've participated in Exit 36, sharing their deepest feelings while building a community of understanding, learning, compassion, and positive change."

At the end of the Final Stage slam prizes will be awarded for 3rd place of $1,500, 2nd place of $2,500, and 1st place of $5,000.

About the Festival



Festival founder, Sharonda “Eccentrich” Richardson was born and raised in Pompano Beach, is the winner of a Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Award recognizing outstanding creativity. She created Exit 36 and now produces the festival as a consultant with the City. An accomplished spoken word artist herself, Eccentrich has graced the stages of over 45 venues from Florida to California. She is a member of the celebrated spoken word team, Dada, which finished first in the nation during the 2017 National Poetry Slam. Her poetry is also featured on Button Poetry, an acclaimed platform committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion, and fundraising for performance poetry.



Schedule of Events

Thursday December 12, 2024 │ Ali Cultural Center

6:00PM - 7:00PM Workshop

7:30PM - 9:30PM Prelims

9:30PM - 10:45PM Poetry in the Courtyard Open Mic

Join us for Poetry in the Courtyard, a relaxed gathering where poets share their work in an intimate, open-air setting. Surrounded by the courtyard's beauty, this event offers a peaceful atmosphere for creative expression and community connection.

Friday December 13, 2024 │ Ali Cultural Center

6:00PM - 7:00PM Workshop

7:30PM - 9:30PM Prelims

9:30PM - 10:45PM Poetry'Oke Open Mic

Join us for The Poetry Soundtrack Open Mic, where poets recite their work over the instrumental beat of the Dj’s Choice. This event offers a unique blend of spoken word and music. Experience the powerful synergy of poetry and rhythm in an evening of creative expression.

Saturday December 14, 2024 │ Pompano Beach Cultural Center

7:00PM - 10:00PM Final Stage



