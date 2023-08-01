The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum To Host TOASTS, TASTES & TROLLEYS On September 22

This popular and delicious fundraiser will begin and end at the Waterstone Resort & Marina, 999 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432).

Aug. 01, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today invited fun-loving local history buffs to the 9th Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys, the first since 2019. This unique and festive event will be held on Friday, September 22, starting at 6 pm.

This popular and delicious fundraiser will begin and end at the Waterstone Resort & Marina, 999 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432). Guests will kick-off the evening with a Champagne reception before boarding a colorful trolley to start the sip-and-sup tour to a series of local eateries for dinner-by-the-bite taste sensations washed down with signature cocktails.

Among the local restaurants on the Toasts Tastes & Trolleys tour will be Cove Brewery, Privaira Hangar, American Social, Sushi by Bou and The Boca Raton. Along the way, tasty historical tidbits will be shared making this informative and laugh-filled trolley ride a real hoot.

“Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys is a fun way to experience some of Boca Raton's history and learn about the future of our beautiful city while visiting a few of our favorite local restaurants,” promises Mary Csar, executive director of the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Tickets are only $150 per person and can be purchased online at BocaHistory.org, or by calling 561.395.6766, ext. 100.




Recommended For You