The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Town Hall Talk On AI & Health, February 2

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum invites the public to a timely and fascinating discussion in its newly remodeled space in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Town Hall Talk

Wednesday, February 2, at 6 pm

The Wonderful Innovation of Artificial Intelligence in Health

Presented by Chairman & CEO Pete Martinez

SIVOTEC Family of Companies

Professionally focused on the incredible innovation at the intersection of health and high-tech, Martinez is a former IBM Vice-President and Senior Executive for Florida. A 46-year resident of Boca Raton, he has been at the forefront of innovation from the original IBM PC to Robotics, the Internet, Global Business Consulting, and Project Checkmate. He will be sharing information on the application of Artificial Intelligence to the areas of Genomics and Brain Health and beyond. Town Hall Talks 2021-2022 is generously sponsored by Alina Schwartz, Estate Agent at One Sotheby's International Realty in Boca Raton.

Opening refreshments begin at 6 pm, with the lecture starting at 6:30 pm. The event is FREE for members of the Boca Raton Historical Society and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email office@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.