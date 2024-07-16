The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival Presents Special Summer Screening of BELLA!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival© (SASIFF) will be hosting a special summer screening of BELLA!, an award-winning documentary about trailblazing Congresswoman Bella Abzug, on the 104th anniversary of her birth: July 24 at 4 pm at Cinemark Boynton Beach 14.

“Part of our mission is to bring thought-provoking films to Palm Beach,” said SASIFF Founder Donald M. Ephraim. “I can only imagine what a firebrand like Bella Abzug would make of this election year and our hope is that this special summer screening sparks audience interest on both sides of the political aisle.

The 2022 winner of the Library of Congress/Ken Burns Prize for Film, BELLA! celebrates the fiery feminist who entered Congress in 1970 ready for a fight. With her trademark hat and Bronx swagger, Bella Abzug upended the Washington patriarchy, battling for women's equality, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ protections. Using never-before-seen home movies, audio diaries and a vast trove of newly discovered news footage, this gripping documentary features new interviews with Barbra Streisand, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Lily Tomlin, Maxine Waters, Shirley MacLaine, Phil Donahue, Marlo Thomas, Charlie Rangel, Scott Stringer, and David Dinkins.

Jeff L. Lieberman, the writer-director of BELLA!, will attend the special screening and participate in a Q&A with the audience.

Ken Burns, America's most celebrated documentary filmmaker, has praised BELLA! as “one of the most energetic and wonderful films,” while The New York Times says it “illustrates the merciless challenges of electoral endurance event for the fiercest fighter.”

Tickets to BELLA!

Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 is located at 1151 N. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach. Tickets to Bella! are $14 and may be purchased at http://sasiff.org/Bella, For more information, call 561.220.6735 or email info@sasiff.org.

SASIFF returns for a new season with screenings at the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (Jan. 23-Jan. 30, 2025) and EVO Entertainment Delray (Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2025).

Now entering its third year, the SASIFF is overseen by Artistic Director Barbara Scharres, the former director of programming at the Gene Siskel Film Center at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

About The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival:

The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival©, presented by MorseLife, aims to bring highly anticipated, critically acclaimed, and thought-provoking films to Palm Beach County. As a world-class film festival, The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International represents a major contribution to the cultural life of Palm Beach County. SASIFF returns for a new season with screenings at the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (Jan. 23-Jan. 30, 2025) and EVO Entertainment Delray (Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2025).For more information, please visit www.sasiff.org.

Comments