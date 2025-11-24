Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale Will Present Holiday Brunch Series And New Year’s Eve Celebration

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale will offer its annual Holiday Spectacular brunch series and New Year’s Eve events beginning November 30, with seasonal programming scheduled through December 31. Sunday brunch performances will take place at 2 p.m. on November 30 and December 7, 14, and 21, with an additional Christmas Eve day brunch at 12 p.m. A New Year’s Eve dinner and show will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a 10 p.m. Masquerade Ball and countdown.

The Holiday Spectacular brunches will include themed performances by the Aquanettes and hosting by Nicolette. Each Sunday date is priced at $49.95 per person and includes brunch options along with unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys. The Christmas Eve brunch will be hosted by Velvet Lenore at the same price point.

The venue’s New Year’s Eve dinner will include a three-course menu and a live performance hosted by Velvet Lenore for $65 per person. At 10 p.m., Aquaplex will open its Masquerade Ball with hors d’oeuvres, a two-hour open bar, onstage performances, and a midnight Champagne toast for $95 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity.

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. Reservations can be made by calling (954) 567-0987 or visiting fladragshow.com or OpenTable.

