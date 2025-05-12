The Commodores and Straight No Chaser Are Coming to the Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present two more shows for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. First, American funk and soul group The Commodores return to the Kravis Center October 3. Then, Straight No Chaser returns December 31 to ring in the New Year. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About The Commodores:

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores have influenced artists both young and old, and in all genres with their classic songs. With a brand that is bigger than ever, The Commodores continue to blaze trails all over the world. One of the most successful vocal groups of all time, The Commodores continue to thrill audiences with their Greatest Hits Tour – Live!

In 1968 the group was formed while all the members were in college at Tuskegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, The Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On”, The Commodores became proven artists. For five decades, The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores aren't just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," The Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge.

About Straight No Chaser:

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.





