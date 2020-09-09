The Bass Announces September 16 Opening

The Bass has announced the museum's reopening to the public on Wednesday, September 16 at 12 p.m.

The Bass has announced the museum's reopening to the public on Wednesday, September 16 at 12 p.m. The museum reopens with adjusted hours and new policies in place to ensure the health and well-being of its guests and staff members, such as mask-only entry, social distancing, temperature checks, contactless payment options, rigorous sanitizing and much more.

The museum's new opening hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. During public hours, walk-in visits to the museum are welcome and online ticketing is available. At this time, timed-entry ticketing will not be in place, however, the museum will operate at a significantly reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing is adhered to.

As part of the museum's reopening, artist Carlos Amorales collaborated with designer Janet Martínez and partnered with NGO WIEGO (Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing & Organizing) to design reusable face masks, which will be available to guests for free with the purchase of admission (while supplies last). Read more

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You