The 2025 South Florida Film Forum to Take Place in March

South Florida's film and television industry will take center stage at the South Florida Film Forum, a dynamic two-day gathering dedicated to uplifting and platforming underserved storytellers. The Forum will be held at MAD Arts Museum(481 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004), an innovative space dedicated to artistic and creative expression. The event looks to unite creatives, industry leaders, and community members to celebrate diverse voices and foster meaningful connections.

More than just an event, the event cultivates a thriving community of creatives who leave with valuable connections and an expanded professional network. With a single ticket granting access to all sessions, attendees can fully immerse themselves in this unparalleled industry experience-no hidden costs, just pure engagement.

Over two days, attendees will engage in interactive panels, workshops, networking events, film screenings, and live music designed to foster collaboration and education. From emerging talent to seasoned professionals, creatives from across the country will gather to explore the art and business of storytelling, connect with industry insiders, and gain insights into the evolving film and television landscape.

This year, some of the industry's notables who will be in attendance include Jay Roewe, Senior Vice President of Production Planning & Incentives at HBO/HBO MAX, Nika King(who plays Leslie Bennett on the HBO television series Euphoria), Andrew Hevia(Producer- Moonlight), and Jamin O'Brien, Executive Producer-Eighth Grade.

The South Florida Film Forum is presented by WEG, the Urban Film Festival, Film Lauderdale, MAD Arts, and Broward County.

2025 Sponsors include: E11Even Vodka, Vicky Bakery, Cerveceria La Tropical, Guayakí Yerba Mate, The Dalmar Hotel, Red Chair Catering, AVID, Lensrentals.com, Frutero Ice Cream, Marquita's Chips.

"South Florida is a vibrant melting pot of cultures and perspectives, and our filmmaking community deserves a space to thrive," said Eddy Moon, co-founder of the South Florida Film Forum. "Through this Forum, we aim to celebrate and amplify the voices of local filmmakers, providing a platform where their stories can be shared, heard, and appreciated. This is more than an event-it's a movement to uplift and empower the next generation of storytellers."

Moon, a Latino director and creative producer based in Miami, draws inspiration from his Caribbean roots, infusing his storytelling with a playful yet profound perspective. He is the head of programming for The White Elephant Group (WEG), a Miami-based nonprofit committed to supporting the South Florida filmmaking community. (WEG) is made up of a team of 20+ award-winning film and digital media artists working across various artistic avenues, including cinema, XR, mixed multimedia, and more, to artistically address and elaborate upon the voices and experiences that have come from minority and underserved communities in South Florida.

"My goal as the Film Commissioner is to create a thriving screen industry in Broward County, but in addition to that, I am a Florida film industry native. Throughout my decades as a Producer and Film Commissioner, I've watched the industry expand, face challenges, and build a global reputation for a strong, skilled crew base with incredible work ethic. I want to provide every opportunity to platform and uplift our local content creators by giving them pathways for connection and success. This event will bring together South Florida's powerhouse film collectives, nonprofit organizations, and Hollywood stakeholders to give our local filmmakers and underserved community unprecedented access to make connections and hopefully take their careers to new heights."-Sandy Lighterman, Film Commissioner, Film Lauderdale.

Marco Mall, founder of the Urban Film Festival and the 1st Take Film Program, underscores the importance of nurturing emerging talent:

"Providing young creatives with opportunities to learn, collaborate, and build confidence in their craft while furthering our commitment to fostering the next generation of storytellers is essential. The South Florida Film Forum is a space where filmmakers-especially those from underserved communities-provide supportive environments where young aspiring filmmakers learn the fundamentals of production, develop essential skills, and establish industry connections that propel their careers forward.

The South Florida Film Forum provides a significant step toward fostering inclusivity and representation within South Florida's screen industry. By creating opportunities for local and national industry professionals to connect, the South Florida Film Forum has positioned South Florida as a dynamic storytelling hub, bridging cultural perspectives and expanding representation on screen.

"I deeply love and admire the incredible work White Elephant Group is doing in transforming South Florida into a hub for filmmaking excellence. By connecting our city with top industry leaders and equipping the emerging filmmaking community with tools, support, and opportunities, they're paving the way for our stories to reach the audiences they deserve.-Jayme Kaye Gershen (Award Winning Documentary Filmmaker)

Featured Events & Panels

The Forum will showcase an exciting lineup of discussions, including:

MY FIRST FEATURE - A candid conversation with first-time filmmakers on the triumphs and challenges of debut features. (Speakers: Edson Jean, Monica Sorelle, Chris Molina)

CREATIVE FILM & TV PRODUCING: CRAFTING STORIES, NOT BUDGETS - The art of producing beyond finances and championing storytelling within budget constraints. (Speakers: Jamin O'Brien, Robert Colom, Molly Hallam)

THE STATE OF OUR INDUSTRY - A deep dive into the evolving film and TV landscape and strategies for navigating industry shifts. (Speakers: Buzz Wallick, Allen Maldonado)

OFF THE BEATEN PATH: NON-TRADITIONAL FILM MARKETING - Insights into viral campaigns, digital engagement, and grassroots strategies. (Speakers: Mz Skittlez,)

BRINGING CHARACTERS TO LIFE WITH NIKA KING - A masterclass on character development and performance techniques with acclaimed actress Nika King.

THE CASTING DIRECTOR, THE AGENT, AND ME - A behind-the-scenes look at the casting process with top industry professionals. (Speakers: Talent Direct, Lori Wyman, Kelly Paige)

FROM DREAM TO DOLLARS: PROJECT FINANCING - A practical guide to securing funding, grants, and investments for film projects. (Speakers: Mikey Moral, Joe Chianese, Mike Mogadas)

NAVIGATING A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD - Industry veterans share insights on breaking into Hollywood and sustaining long-term careers. (Speakers: Ted Melfi, Joe Chianese)

HBO PANEL WITH JAY ROEWE - An exclusive conversation with HBO's Jay Roewe on producing original content and leveraging incentives for production success.

