THE LITTLE FOXES Comes to Island City Stage This Season

Ambition, avarice and intrigue punctuate Island City Stage's production of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, a searing Broadway and silver screen classic now showing through February 1. Tickets are on sale now.

The merciless Hubbard family rises again in this detailed production featuring stunning period sets and lavish costumes evoking Southern gothic splendor – the perfect backdrop for the stellar cast to turn up the heat with all the ruthless ambition and razor-sharp dialogue that have made this drama an audience favorite.

“The Little Foxes has always been high on my bucket list. And I especially wanted to do it now because of how relevant it is to what's going on in our country,” said Michael Leeds, director of the play at Island City Stage. “The play is about a dysfunctional family and the lengths they'll go to achieve wealth and power. It's dramatic and funny and has a terrific climactic surprise. Our award-winning cast is top tier, and our production team has really outdone themselves. I know our audiences will love it as much as I do.”

Set in the Deep South at the turn of the 20th century, this gripping drama follows the wealthy but morally bankrupt Hubbard family, bound by blood but torn apart by greed. At the center is Regina, a calculating and charismatic woman determined to get her share of the American Dream—no matter the cost. Together with her cruel brothers Oscar and Benjamin, the Hubbards will stop at nothing to secure a fortune. But when Regina's ailing husband refuses to fund their scheme, the claws come out and the lies begin to spiral. With money on the line and family loyalty up for sale, the Hubbards prove one chilling truth: some people eat the earth—and some just stand by and watch.

The original Broadway production of The Little Foxes opened in 1939 at The National Theatre and ran for 410 performances. It originally starred Tallulah Bankhead as Regina Hubbard Giddens who went on to win awards and reprise her role in the 1941 radio adaptation. It was Bette Davis, however, who starred in the film adaptation alongside the other Broadway stars making their film debuts. Over the years and many incarnations of the play, the coveted role of the malevolently, ruthlessly scheming Regina has been played by notable actresses including Greer Garson, Anne Bancroft, Geraldine Page, Stockard Channing, Marg Helgenberger, Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon.

Austin Pendleton directed a production at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale for three weeks that transferred to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for six weeks before opening on Broadway in 1981, at the Martin Beck Theatre for 123 performances and eight previews. The cast included Elizabeth Taylor as Regina, Tom Aldredge as Horace, Dennis Christopher as Leo, Maureen Stapleton as Birdie, and Anthony Zerbe as Benjamin. Taylor received nominations for both the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play. Tony nominations also went to Pendleton for Best Direction of a Play, Aldredge for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Stapleton for Best Featured Actress in a Play, and the play itself for Best Revival.

Island City Stage's production of The Little Foxes is directed by Leeds and stars Mia Matthews (Regina), Margery Lowe (Birdie), Christopher Dreeson (Horace), JohnBarry Green (Oscar), Cary Brianna Hart (Addie), Christian Cooper (Leo), Jeff Burleson (Marshall), Mallory Flory (Alexandra), Randy Coleman (Cal), and Stephen Trovillion (Ben).

The Little Foxes co-producers are Thel Boyette & David Page, Lights and Sound Sponsor is Glenn Goldberg, Talent Sponsors are Art & Fran Greenberg and Costume Sponsor is Scott Bennett. Additional funding is provided by the following: The Our Fund Foundation, The Schubert Foundation Inc., the SHS Foundation, the Warten Foundation, OutClique and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.

Individual show tickets start at $45. A special Women's Night at the Theatre sponsored by Caryl Stevens will take place on January 23. The show runs for two hours and 30 minutes including two intermissions.

From twisted tales to touching human stories, Island City Stage's upcoming season invites you to expect the unexpected. Upcoming bold productions, each delivering unexpected twists, inventive storytelling, and unforgettable theatrical moments Everything Beautiful Happens at Night by Ted Malawer from April 2 – 26; Light Switch by Dave Osmundsen from May 21 – June 14 and Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector from August 20 – September 20.

Island City Stage will also be offering two Flexpass options this season. The Flexpass5 ($225) offers five tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased. The Flexpass3 ($136) offers three tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased. Discounts are available for groups.