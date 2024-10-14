THE CHER SHOW On Sale At Kravis Center This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach for a limited engagement from January 7 to 12, 2025. Tickets will be available starting on October 18 at 10 a.m.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW in West Palm Beach will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. The public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

