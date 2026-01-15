Art Prevails Project to Host SAY SUMTHN' Youth Poetry Workshops in 2026

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art Prevails Project has announced the 2026 Say Sumthn' Poetry Workshop and Showcase, an engaging youth poetry program that centers both writing and performance. Designed to amplify young voices, Say Sumthn' empowers teens to transform their lived experiences into original, compelling spoken-word poetry.

Led by professional poets and educators, participating youth will develop original works that reflect their personal stories, perspectives, and creative visions. Through guided workshops, students will strengthen their writing, performance skills, and confidence. The program culminates in a live showcase that celebrates artistry, self-expression, and the power of youth voices.

Say Sumthn' is open to students ages 13 to 18 who are currently enrolled in a South Florida school or virtual learning program.

In 2025, the final contestants were awarded MacBooks to support their continued growth as writers and artists. For 2026, participants will again be eligible for prizes-including cash awards-based on creativity, performance, and citizenship.

Program Details

Location: AARLCC

Workshops: Saturdays, March 14 - April 11, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Final Showcase: April 15, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Say Sumthn' Poetry Showcase, presented by Art Prevails Project, is a high-energy, community-centered experience that highlights the power of youth voices through spoken-word performances.

Registration is now open, and the application deadline is February 13, 2026.

Apply here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1MWLtYRGELDElFAA9X_cPnCZc6DoNDq9aBdMbAjAJhhA/edit?ts=696528c8

Free tickets to attend- here.