South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Presents PILOBOLUS: THE BIG FIVE-OH!

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center hosts Pilobolus: The Big Five-OH! on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. A dynamic presentation celebrating signature Pilobolus works from vintage classics to their Emmy Award-winning work Shadowland, this 50th-anniversary show turns Pilobolus traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future.

Over the past 50 years, the Pilobolus Dance Company has performed around the globe in events ranging from the Oscars to the Olympics and has collaborated with some of the world's greatest influencers and creators. Fresh, vibrant, and all new for 2022, the remarkable company that secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s is still wowing audiences with an irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and striking physical acumen.

"Whether you are new to the Pilobolus phenomenon or a decades-long fan, we anticipate Pilobolus: The Big Five-OH! will be a wonderful celebration of their best works," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

"For 50 years, Pilobolus has been exciting audiences from Broadway to Berlin, with appearances on Oprah and Late Night - and now it is our turn to proudly host this stunning show in Miami."

Starting as an experimental troupe of Dartmouth College students in 1971, Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies. They succeed by mixing inventiveness with humor, entwining their bodies into striking positions through weight-sharing techniques.

"Exploring gender, sexuality, and the many meanings of movement, Pilobolus' dancers are among the strongest and most versatile in the business," added Mr. Fliss.

This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts Dance Touring Initiative in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Florida, and in part by Culture Shock Miami.

Pilobolus: The Big Five-OH! is recommended for ages 13+. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Senior and Military discounts are available in person only.

Tickets for Pilobolus: The Big Five-OH! range from $31.50 to $65 and are available by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting SMDCAC.org.

PLEASE NOTE: Face masks are required to be worn at all times.