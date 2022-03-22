South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Presents ABBA THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center hosts ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m., celebrating the most memorable hits that made ABBA one of the biggest international pop acts in history.

"Known as 'the closest thing to ABBA that you'll ever see,' this show dazzles audiences with fantastic re-creations of ABBA's most iconic hits," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

"ABBA's music has been enjoyed for decades, from its early fans of the group to its rediscovery in 2001 with the Broadway production of Mamma Mia! - and again in 2008 with the film version starring Meryl Streep. It is a show that crosses multiple generations."

ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA has toured throughout North America for over a decade and is now set to sweep Miami fans away with such timeless hits as "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," and "S.O.S." at the stunning South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay.

ABBA - an acronym of the original members' first names which includes Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - released eight studio albums between 1973 and 1981. The band amassed 20 hits on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart, sold tens of millions of albums around the world, and built up a passionate fan base.

Added Mr. Fliss, "ABBA's music radiates pure joy; the official ABBA Fan Club names this group 'the best tribute band in the world'."

ABBA The Concert is recommended for ages 18+. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Child (under 12), Senior, Student, Military, and Group (10+) discounts are available by phone or in-person at the Center's Box Office.

This show is sponsored in part by Culture Shock Miami. General admission tickets are available for $37.50-$45, and $66 VIP includes table seating and a complimentary beverage. For more information, call (786) 573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.org.

Culture Shock Miami, the audience development program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when teens and young adults make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers in the future.

Through its website, teens and young adults (ages 13-22), can purchase $5 tickets to top music, theatre, and dance performances, as well as admission to museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations in and around Miami-Dade County. With the purchase of one $5 ticket for a 13-22 year old, a second $5 ticket can be purchased for someone of any age to accompany them.

Created in 2013, Culture Shock Miami Presents is a series dedicated to presenting nationally and internationally renowned artists that appeal specifically to the 13-22 year old age range. The program presents more than a dozen performances each season to the public and through free school field trips. Culture Shock Miami Presents was recognized with a 2018 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Culture Shock Miami is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.