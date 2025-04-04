South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Summer With The Symphony Chamber Music Series Returns May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer shimmers with musical delight as South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) beloved Summer with the Symphony chamber music series returns to enchant and inspire. These intimate evening concerts, once again, bring soul-stirring performances to inviting, candlelit venues full of charm in Fort Lauderdale and Miami from May 22 through July 25. After the concerts, enjoy special meet-and-greet opportunities with the musicians.

"Summer in South Florida is sizzling, and so is our music! Our Summer with the Symphony chamber series brings the joy of live music to our community in an intimate setting, keeping the connection between our musicians and audiences vibrant all year long,” said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “Whether you're escaping the heat or embracing the season, these concerts are the perfect way to experience world-class music up close."

May's “Moonlight Serenade” program invites audiences to delight in a luminous evening of chamber music that blends lyrical elegance with playful energy. The concert features Mendelssohn's poetic Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Schubert's dreamy Notturno in E-flat major, and Schoenfield's jazzy, effervescent Café Music, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a sparkling moonlit serenade. Musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Christopher Glansdorp (cello), and Tao Lin (piano) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ (3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables), and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 North Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park).

June's program, “Romantic Revelry,” presents a sweeping musical journey through passion, nuance, and emotion. The program includes Price's expressive Fantasie No. 1 in G minor, the radiant, impressionistic textures of Debussy's youthful Piano Trio in G major, and Schubert's richly emotional Piano Trio in E-flat major. Musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Claudio Jaffe (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, at the Coral Gables Museum (285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables), and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 13, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

Closing the summer season on a grand note, July's “The Titans” pairs two monumental works that showcase the brilliance and depth of chamber music. Bach's dramatic Keyboard Concerto in D minor pulses with rhythmic intensity, while Dvořák's vibrant String Quintet No. 2 brings folkloric flair and lush harmonies to the summer stage. Musicians Huifang Chen (1st violin), Erika Venable (2nd violin), Brandon Wu (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello), Amy Nickler (bass), and Catherine Lan (piano) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, at the Coral Gables Museum, and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 25, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres. This season's popular collaborations included performances of ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the upcoming Back to the Future featuring the iconic film screened live with audio and musical accompaniment.

The series is presented under the artistic direction of Sebrina María Alfonso, music director of South Florida Symphony Orchestra and curated by SFSO pianist Catherine Lan. Summer with the Symphony 2025 is presented with the support of Robert Smith and the City of Coral Gables.

General admission tickets for each program are $35; a three-concert package is $85 ($20 savings). Student tickets are 50% off ($17.50 each). Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445 or by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.

