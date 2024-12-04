South Florida Symphony Orchestra Will Perform CANDIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Continuing with its Icons & Rebels Masterworks season, South Florida Symphony Orchestra will present its premiere of Leonard Bernstein’s satirical masterpiece Candide on Tuesday, January 14, at New World Center in Miami Beach and on Thursday, January 16, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Both concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. A pre-concert chat with Dr. Alan Mason will take place 30 minutes before the show at the New World Center featuring in-depth conversation and insights about the work and composer.

Led by SFSO’s award-winning music director Sebrina María Alfonso, this semi-staged concert version of Candide follows in the manner of Lonny Price’s 2004 production for the New York Philharmonic, made popular through the PBS series “Great Performances.” Bernstein’s acclaimed masterpiece is played out with the orchestra, minimal sets and costumes, a dynamic cast of actor-vocalists featuring David Walton (Candide); Chelsea Lehnea (Cunegonde); Jason Zacher (Dr. Pangloss/Voltaire); Alissa Anderson (The Old Lady), Lovell Rose (Maximilian), and the South Florida Symphony Chorus performing all together on stage. Dan Wallace Miller provides stage direction.

Experience Candide’s riotous journey as he embarks on a whirlwind adventure teeming with humor, unexpected twists, and profound philosophical reflections. Bernstein’s iconic music, adapted from Voltaire’s famed Enlightenment-era novella, sets the backdrop for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and existential musings. An equal opportunity offender, Candide spares no one. Everything and everyone is fair game in this irreverent satire.

"Our premiere of Candide is a rare opportunity to experience one of Bernstein’s most thought-provoking masterpieces – a thrilling blend of outrageous humor, poignant storytelling, and unforgettable music that follows the endlessly optimistic Candide on his quest for the best of all possible worlds,” says Maestra Alfonso. “From wars and earthquakes to shipwrecks and heartbreak, it’s a globetrotting adventure of calamities and self-discovery. I am always eager to program unexpected and exciting works, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to present this unique adaptation, one of our boldest and most ambitious premieres since Porgy and Bess, to our South Florida audiences. Buckle up because we are all in for one heck of a ride.”

From the over-the-top heights of Cunegonde’s “Glitter and Be Gay” and the rarely heard comedic duet “We Are Women” to the stirring depths of Candide’s introspective ponderings, audiences will enjoy a provocative perspective on life’s absurdities and the enduring pursuit of optimism.

Adding allure to the premiere evening on January 16 at Broward Center, Symphony patrons are invited to attend the “Glitter and Be Gay Gala” 2025. The separately ticketed formal gala evening (held prior to the performance), recognizing community leaders and supporting SFSO’s impactful artistic, educational, and community outreach initiatives, begins at 5 p.m. and includes bubbles and hors d’oeuvres on the Wendt Terraces, a multi-course dinner in the Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, the Candide performance and dancing dessert and dancing with the artists post-performance in the Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom. Tickets start at $500.

Now in its 27th season, SFSO invites audiences to a tantalizing season featuring upcoming works by Mozart, Strauss, Berlioz, Prokofiev and Bruckner. The concerts will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today’s musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores, South Florida’s largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres. This season’s popular collaborations included performances of ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring the iconic film screened live with audio and musical accompaniment.

