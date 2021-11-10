South Florida Symphony Orchestra To Perform Handel's Messiah For The First Time As Part Of Masterworks Series

Hallelujah! Sebrina María Alfonso will conduct the South Florida Symphony Orchestra's premiere performance of Handel's glorious holiday tradition, Messiah! This beloved seasonal masterpiece featuring vocalists Neil Nelson, bass baritone (previously featured as the lead in South Florida Symphony's 2019 production of Porgy and Bess); Martin Nusspaumer, tenor; Brittany Graham, soprano; Rehanna Thelwell, mezzo-soprano and the 100-member South Florida Symphony Chorus will commence on December 1, at 7:30 p.m., at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and on December 4, at 7:30 p.m., at Barry University in Miami.

Smithsonian magazine writes, "A musical rite of the holiday season, the Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners 250 years after the composer's death." Handel's popular work, which draws from the Christian Lent and Easter stories, encompasses a musical narrative brilliance that transcends belief systems."

"We are delighted to add Handel's Messiah to our momentous new South Florida Symphony Orchestra season of firsts," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "Concert attendees of all ages are sure to be captivated by this inspiring presentation featuring soaring vocals, masterful arrangements and compelling storytelling. This is truly a premier musical experience for the whole family."

South Florida Symphony Orchestra will perform Part I of Handel's Messiah. The concert will open with an extraordinary "Behind the Music" story incorporating a reenactment of the dramatic struggle faced by composer George Fredric Handel as he toiled to complete this holiday masterpiece. Audiences will be enchanted by regally costumed actors narrating meaningful work passages that truly elevate the concert-going experience. The performance culminates with the iconic "Hallelujah" chorus as sung by the South Florida Symphony Chorus, made-up of seasoned chorale singers and community talent. The Chorus is conducted by Dr. Giselle Elgarresta Rios, who will also lead the orchestra at the December 4 concert at Barry University. Rios and Maestra Alfonso collaborated to create the South Florida Symphony Chorus in 2019, which made its debut at the Beethoven 250th celebration in February of 2020.

The esteemed South Florida Symphony, recently named Broward Center for the Performing Arts' first Partner in the Arts for its affiliated $30 million renovated venue, The Parker, launches its 2021-22 season in spectacular style on November 17 at 7:30 p.m. with Berlioz' spirited Roman Carnival Overture; Ravel's vibrant orchestration of Mussorgsky's musical art gallery, Pictures at an Exhibition; and a 100th birthday celebration in honor of Astor Piazzolla, featuring The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas) performed by violinist Siwoo Kim. Subsequent performances will follow at Temple Israel of Greater Miami on Thursday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. and at Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West, on Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Handel's Messiah start at $15 for the December 1 concert at The Parker (707 NE 8th St, Fort Lauderdale) and can be purchased online at https://southfloridasymphony.org/messiah or via the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at (954) 462-0222. Five-concert subscription packages starting at $99 are also available for the 2021/22 Season at The Parker.

Tickets start at $15 for the December 4 performance at Barry University's Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center (11300 NE 2nd Ave in Miami Shores) and can be ordered online at https://southfloridasymphony.org/messiah or via phone at (954) 522-8445. Miami season 5-concert subscription packages at Temple Israel of Greater Miami/Barry University start at $160. Student tickets and group rates are also available by calling (954) 522-8445 or emailing info@southfloridasymphony.org.