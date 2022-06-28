South Florida Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 2022/23 Season

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Sebrina María Alfonso, has announced its 25th anniversary 2022/23 season featuring five Masterworks concerts and Handel's glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah.

In this milestone year, SFSO has also announced its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach). Season subscriptions are on sale, now for the Broward Season at The Parker, opening on November 9; Miami Season, opening on November 10; and Key West Season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, opening on January 28.

The New World Center, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, is an architectural gem adjacent to Miami Beach SoundScape park in the heart of South Beach. Its state-of-the-art acoustics, cutting-edge media equipment and dramatic views of the iconic Miami Beach Art Deco skyline will offer SFSO patrons an elevated musical experience and increased seating capacity.

A perennial favorite at its birthplace in Key West, South Florida Symphony Orchestra, last year, was named a Partner in the Arts for The Parker, managed by Broward Center for the Performing Arts. SFSO performed to full houses during its inaugural season at The Parker, which had completed a stunning $30 million renovation in 2021. Subsequently, its growing success in Miami necessitated a larger venue to accommodate its patrons.

"This is an exciting time for South Florida Symphony Orchestra as we celebrate 25 years of entertaining and enriching our community through music, education and diverse community engagement initiatives," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "In recent years, the momentum in Miami has continued to build, establishing the foundation to enter our next stage of growth at the New World Center on solid footing, with an enthusiastic patron base and full support. We are grateful for the generosity and foresight of Gerald Laskey, who has made this opportunity for expansion possible through the Gerald L. Laskey Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Broward."

SFSO's celebratory 25th anniversary 2022/23 season of artistic excellence launches on November 9 at The Parker and will feature an outstanding season of classical masterworks, including one of the most beloved violin concertos in history, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major, Shostakovich's final "War Symphony," No. 9, Brahms's doubly demanding Concerto for Violin and Cello and an all-Dvořák program with audience favorite - and performer during the Symphony's inaugural concert -- Zuill Bailey. Additionally, honoring its commitment to presenting new works, SFSO will present its third world premiere by composer-in-residence John Gottsch: the Florida-inspired Ocklawaha. The South Florida Symphony Chorus will expand its repertoire, once again, performing holiday favorite Handel's Messiah (a subscription add-on), as well as one of the greatest large chorale works of its day, Bruckner's majestic Te Deum.

This season's line-up is:

MASTERWORKS I -- TCHAIKOVSKY | ELGAR | BARBER

Wed., Nov. 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Thurs., Nov. 10, 2022, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami



Barber: First Essay for Orchestra, Op. 12

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35

featuring Askar Salimdjanov, violin

Elgar: Enigma Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36

Handel's Messiah

Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m.: Barry University, Miami

The Messiah Story

Handel: Messiah, (Christmas Portion) featuring the South Florida Symphony Chorus

Soloists:

Neil Nelson, bass-baritone

Stephanie Newman, mezzo-soprano

Gerardo Ortega, tenor

Kyaunnee Richardson, soprano



MASTERWORKS II -- SHOSTAKOVICH | GOTTSCH WORLD PREMIERE | GREAT OPERA ARIAS



Tues., Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami

Wed., Jan. 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West



Gottsch: Ocklawaha - World Premiere

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-flat major, Op. 70

Great Opera Arias from Verdi, Puccini and more

Soloists:

Catalina Cuervo, soprano

Gerardo Ortega, tenor

MASTERWORKS III -- BRAHMS | SIBELIUS | BERLIOZ



Wed., Feb. 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West



Berlioz: Béatrice et Bénédict Overture

Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102

Featuring Geneva Lewis, violin & Gabriel Martins, cello

Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82

MASTERWORKS IV - ALL DVOŘÁK PROGRAM

Wed., March 22, 2023, at 7:30pm: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Thurs., March 23, 2023, at 7:30pm: New World Center, Miami

Sat., March 25, 2023, at 7:30pm: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West



Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104

featuring Zuill Bailey, cello

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, "From the New World"

MASTERWORKS V -- RACHMANINOV | BRUCKNER

Wed., April 26, 2023: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30

Featuring Svetlana Smolina, piano



Bruckner: Te Deum

Featuring the South Florida Symphony Chorus

Soloists:

Catalina Cuervo, soprano

Neil Nelson, bass-baritone

Rehanna Thelwell, mezzo-soprano

Andrés Lasaga, tenor

Added Lorber, "Through the dedication and passion of Music Director and Maestra Sebrina Alfonso, we've watched our orchestra blossom into a superlative cultural institution throughout the region. We're looking forward to a spectacular anniversary season."

Season tickets are on sale, now, at southfloridasymphony.org/2022-23-season or can be purchased by calling (954) 522-8445. Early subscribers receive a 20% discount off of single ticket prices and have access to the best seats in the house. Five-concert packages in Fort Lauderdale are available from $99; three-concert packages in Key West from $60; and three-concert packages from $60 and four-concert packages from $76 in Miami. Single-show tickets will go on sale on September 6 (student tickets and group rates will also be available at this time).

For additional information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.