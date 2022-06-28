South Florida Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 2022/23 Season
Season includes five concerts and Handel's Messiah.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Sebrina María Alfonso, has announced its 25th anniversary 2022/23 season featuring five Masterworks concerts and Handel's glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah.
In this milestone year, SFSO has also announced its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach). Season subscriptions are on sale, now for the Broward Season at The Parker, opening on November 9; Miami Season, opening on November 10; and Key West Season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, opening on January 28.
The New World Center, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, is an architectural gem adjacent to Miami Beach SoundScape park in the heart of South Beach. Its state-of-the-art acoustics, cutting-edge media equipment and dramatic views of the iconic Miami Beach Art Deco skyline will offer SFSO patrons an elevated musical experience and increased seating capacity.
A perennial favorite at its birthplace in Key West, South Florida Symphony Orchestra, last year, was named a Partner in the Arts for The Parker, managed by Broward Center for the Performing Arts. SFSO performed to full houses during its inaugural season at The Parker, which had completed a stunning $30 million renovation in 2021. Subsequently, its growing success in Miami necessitated a larger venue to accommodate its patrons.
"This is an exciting time for South Florida Symphony Orchestra as we celebrate 25 years of entertaining and enriching our community through music, education and diverse community engagement initiatives," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "In recent years, the momentum in Miami has continued to build, establishing the foundation to enter our next stage of growth at the New World Center on solid footing, with an enthusiastic patron base and full support. We are grateful for the generosity and foresight of Gerald Laskey, who has made this opportunity for expansion possible through the Gerald L. Laskey Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Broward."
SFSO's celebratory 25th anniversary 2022/23 season of artistic excellence launches on November 9 at The Parker and will feature an outstanding season of classical masterworks, including one of the most beloved violin concertos in history, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major, Shostakovich's final "War Symphony," No. 9, Brahms's doubly demanding Concerto for Violin and Cello and an all-Dvořák program with audience favorite - and performer during the Symphony's inaugural concert -- Zuill Bailey. Additionally, honoring its commitment to presenting new works, SFSO will present its third world premiere by composer-in-residence John Gottsch: the Florida-inspired Ocklawaha. The South Florida Symphony Chorus will expand its repertoire, once again, performing holiday favorite Handel's Messiah (a subscription add-on), as well as one of the greatest large chorale works of its day, Bruckner's majestic Te Deum.
This season's line-up is:
MASTERWORKS I -- TCHAIKOVSKY | ELGAR | BARBER
Wed., Nov. 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale
Thurs., Nov. 10, 2022, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami
Barber: First Essay for Orchestra, Op. 12
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35
featuring Askar Salimdjanov, violin
Elgar: Enigma Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36
Handel's Messiah
Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale
Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m.: Barry University, Miami
The Messiah Story
Handel: Messiah, (Christmas Portion) featuring the South Florida Symphony Chorus
Soloists:
Neil Nelson, bass-baritone
Stephanie Newman, mezzo-soprano
Gerardo Ortega, tenor
Kyaunnee Richardson, soprano
MASTERWORKS II -- SHOSTAKOVICH | GOTTSCH WORLD PREMIERE | GREAT OPERA ARIAS
Tues., Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami
Wed., Jan. 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale
Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West
Gottsch: Ocklawaha - World Premiere
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-flat major, Op. 70
Great Opera Arias from Verdi, Puccini and more
Soloists:
Catalina Cuervo, soprano
Gerardo Ortega, tenor
MASTERWORKS III -- BRAHMS | SIBELIUS | BERLIOZ
Wed., Feb. 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale
Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West
Berlioz: Béatrice et Bénédict Overture
Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102
Featuring Geneva Lewis, violin & Gabriel Martins, cello
Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82
MASTERWORKS IV - ALL DVOŘÁK PROGRAM
Wed., March 22, 2023, at 7:30pm: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale
Thurs., March 23, 2023, at 7:30pm: New World Center, Miami
Sat., March 25, 2023, at 7:30pm: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West
Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
featuring Zuill Bailey, cello
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, "From the New World"
MASTERWORKS V -- RACHMANINOV | BRUCKNER
Wed., April 26, 2023: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30
Featuring Svetlana Smolina, piano
Bruckner: Te Deum
Featuring the South Florida Symphony Chorus
Soloists:
Catalina Cuervo, soprano
Neil Nelson, bass-baritone
Rehanna Thelwell, mezzo-soprano
Andrés Lasaga, tenor
Added Lorber, "Through the dedication and passion of Music Director and Maestra Sebrina Alfonso, we've watched our orchestra blossom into a superlative cultural institution throughout the region. We're looking forward to a spectacular anniversary season."
Season tickets are on sale, now, at southfloridasymphony.org/2022-23-season or can be purchased by calling (954) 522-8445. Early subscribers receive a 20% discount off of single ticket prices and have access to the best seats in the house. Five-concert packages in Fort Lauderdale are available from $99; three-concert packages in Key West from $60; and three-concert packages from $60 and four-concert packages from $76 in Miami. Single-show tickets will go on sale on September 6 (student tickets and group rates will also be available at this time).
For additional information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.