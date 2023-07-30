South Florida Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Masterworks Season

Click Here (SFSO), led by Sebrina María Alfonso, has announced its 2023/24 season featuring five classical Masterworks concerts and Handel's glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah. This new season features Brahms, Bernstein, Schubert, Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and more, including Symphony premieres by trailblazing female composers Florence Price, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Jessie Montgomery. SFSO will also host a 200th anniversary celebration of Beethoven's magnificent Symphony No. 9.

Season subscriptions are on sale, now, for the Broward season at The Parker and Broward Center, opening on November 8; Miami season at New World Center and Temple Israel of Greater Miami, opening on November 12; and Key West season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, opening on January 20.

“This season, we aim to excite and delight with some of the world's most iconic works,” said Alfonso. “Our selections include Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, what many consider the greatest piece of music ever written, in celebration of the masterpiece's 200th anniversary; Brahms' arousing Symphony No. 1; Bernstein's ode to New York City, Three Dance Episodes from the hit Broadway musical On the Town; and Stravinsky's enchanting Firebird Suite.”

The 2023/24 line-up is:

MASTERWORKS I - SCHUBERT | SAINT-SAËNS

The 26th season begins with the glorious, other-worldly tunes of Saint-Saens' Piano Concerto No. 5 and Schubert's majestic Symphony No. 9.

Wed., November 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sun., November 12, 2023, 6:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami

Schubert: Symphony No. 9, "The Great"

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Egyptian” (SFSO PREMIERE)

featuring Tao Lin, piano

Handel's Messiah and Holiday Pops

HALLELUJAH! Kick off the holiday season with Handel's beloved holiday tradition, Messiah. Maestra Sebrina Alfonso leads South Florida Symphony Orchestra, along with dazzling vocal soloists Katherine Henley (soprano), Rehanna Thelwell (mezzo-soprano), Chauncey Packer (tenor), Neil Nelson (bass baritone), and the South Florida Symphony Chorus. To elevate the festive spirit, the evening also includes new popular selections from The Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, favorites like Andrea Bocelli's The Prayer, audience sing-alongs and more.

Sat., December 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sun., December 3, 2023, at 4 p.m.: Broad Center for the Performing Arts at Barry University



MASTERWORKS II - BRAHMS | BACH | MONTGOMERY | PRICE

This program highlights two groundbreaking female composers: Florence Price, the first African American composer to have a composition played by a major U.S. orchestra, and Jessie Montgomery, one of today's most compelling creators. This program also features Brahms' lyrical Symphony No. 1. Dynamic pianist, Awadagin Pratt, performs Montgomery's new work for solo piano and string orchestra, along with another SFSO premiere, Bach's Keyboard Concerto No. 4.

Wed., January 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Thurs., January 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.: Temple Israel of Greater Miami

Sat., January 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West



Brahms: Symphony No. 1

Montgomery: Rounds (SFSO PREMIERE)

featuring Awadagin Pratt, piano

featuring Awadagin Pratt, piano Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A Major (SFSO PREMIERE)

MASTERWORKS III – BEETHOVEN'S NINTH | GRAND OPERA FINALES

ODE TO JOY! Experience the sheer emotional power of Beethoven's Ninth plus some of the greatest Opera finales of all time including Carmen, La Boheme and more, featuring spectacular vocal soloists Catalina Cuervo (soprano), Rebecca Ringle Kamarei (mezzo soprano), Adam Diegel (tenor), and Neil Nelson (bass baritone), along with the South Florida Symphony Chorus.

Fri., March 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

Sun., March 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.: Broward Center for the Performing Arts



Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Grand Opera Finales

Featuring spectacular vocal soloists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus.

MASTERWORKS IV – STRAVINSKY | RAVEL | BERNSTEIN | ZWILICH

A stirring elegy on 9/11, the high-octane spirit of 1940s Times Square, a sensuous Spanish tavern, and an epic Russian fairytale come vividly to life in these works by masterful composers.

Mon., March 25, 2024, at 7:30pm: New World Center, Miami

Wed., March 27, 2024, at 7:30pm: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Fri., March 29, 2024, at 7:30pm: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West



Stravinsky: Firebird Suite

Ravel: Bolero

Bernstein: “Three Dance Episodes” from On the Town (SFSO PREMIERE)

Zwilich: Clarinet Concerto (SFSO PREMIERE)

featuring David Shifrin, clarinet

MASTERWORKS V – TCHAIKOVSKY | BRUCH

Lush and drenched in drama, Bruch's verdant Scottish Fantasy and Tchaikovsky's romantic Symphony No. 5 closes out the season in exhilarating triumph.

Wed., April 17, 2024, at 7:30pm: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale at 7:30pm

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Bruch: Scottish Fantasy

featuring Huifang Chen, violin

Coming off its highly acclaimed 25th anniversary season, including sold-out shows and a celebrated performance accompanying award-winning alt-rock indie vocalist Natalie Merchant, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its musical journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages.

“As we enter our 26th season, I am thrilled to see the incredible growth of this orchestra; our momentum is at an all-time high,” added Jacqueline Lorber, SFSO president and CEO. “Maestra Sebrina's masterful conducting has become even more nuanced and impassioned while our musicians have honed their electrifying synchronicity. With our audiences' incredible enthusiasm and support, our Masterworks concerts have become an exceptional display of fine musicianship and community camaraderie."

Season subscriptions are on sale, now, for the Broward Season at The Parker and Broward Center, the Miami season at New World Center and Temple Israel of Greater Miami, and Key West Season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling (954) 522-8445. Subscribers receive a 20% discount off single ticket prices and have access to the best seats in the house. Five-concert packages in Fort Lauderdale are available from $111; four-concert packages from $104 in Miami; and three-concert packages in Key West from $60; Flexible ticket packages are also available. Single-show tickets, including student ticket and group rates, go on sale September 5.

For additional information, visit Click Here, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 26th season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of 100,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.