Shoshana Bean Joins The Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida at Hard Rock Live Next Month

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida's sixth annual holiday performance is coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., led by Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. This year's featured guest star is Tony Award-nominee, singer and songwriter Shoshana Bean.

GMCSF returns for its sixth-holiday performance at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Shoshana Bean joins our all-star alums of guest artists, which include Jordin Sparks, Matthew Morrison, Alan Cumming, Linda Eder, and Liz Calloway.

Shoshana Bean was most recently seen starring in Broadway's "Mr. Saturday Night." Tony-nominated for her role as Susan Young, she previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in "Wicked" and Jenna in "Waitress." Her six independent studio albums and EPs have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows including "Sing," "Sing 2," "Enchanted," "Jersey Boys," "Glee" and "Galavant." Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of "Hairspray," appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of "Godspell" and in "Songs for a New World" at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of Cee Cee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of "Beaches."

GMCSF brings songs to the community through large-scale, mainstage concerts in high-profile venues, community-based engagements, and volunteer projects. The Chorus has grown by more than 150 members in its short history and has become the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, the Chorus has earned a strong reputation for excellence, garnering prestigious invitations to perform throughout the South Florida region.