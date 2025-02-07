Shakespeare Summer Intensive to Take Place At Kravis Center in June and July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over this 5-day program at Kravis Center, high school and college students will receive one-on-one instruction from industry professionals in either Acting or Design. The intensive will culminate in a student sharing/exhibition on Friday, July 4, open to friends and families. Students will also enjoy a post-intensive field trip to see the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's production of A Winter's Tale. The program is sponsored by Kids' Dreams Inc. in loving memory of Alan Lebow.

The program is for high school and college students ages 15-22 to study Shakespearean performance and design.

The program will take place at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from June 30 - July 4, 2025, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The program is FREE for registered students. For more information, please email hawkins@kravis.org.

Comments