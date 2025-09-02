Sergio Blanco Will Return to Miami For Two Theatrical Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sergio Blanco, the award-winning playwright from Uruguay, will return to Miami for two special theatrical events, produced by one of South Florida’s leading Hispanic theater companies, Arca Images. Launching the company’s robust 25th anniversary season during unsettled times, Arca first presents Blanco’s Kassandra for its Miami premiere at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center from October 16 through 19, and October 25 and 26.Produced in partnership with the Center, Roxy Theater Group and Miami-Dade County Auditorium, this is a play that uses broken English and is accessible both English and Spanish-speaking audiences. The second is the U.S. premiere of Blanco’s one-person show, performed by the playwright himself, Memento Mori, also at Westchester, on Thursday, October 23 and Friday, October 24.

Kassandra is a unique fusion of classical Greek myth and contemporary reality that reimagines the legendary Greek prophetess Kassandra as a transgender immigrant struggling to survive on the margins of society. It will be directed by long-time Arca collaborator Carlos Celdrán, an acclaimed, Miami-based Cuban-Spanish director and playwright.



In Kassandra, in rudimentary yet eloquent English, the main character sells contraband goods while sharing her personal story, and her experience of displacement that resonates with so many of today’s migrants. Kassandra demystifies her own myth and draws haunting parallels between ancient Troy and our world today – from the endless wars, forced exiles and new cartographies of power. Sergio Blanco said, “This play is a masquerade ball that explores themes of silenced violence and social exclusion.”



Memento Mori is a one-person show, written, directed and performed by Sergio Blanco. Its subtitle is “O la celebración de la muerte,” or a celebration of death, and in the piece, Blanco looks at death, and life, and what unites us. It uses special backgrounds by Uruguayan photographer Matilde Campodónico. “I am so honored, and excited, for both my plays to premiere in Miami, and to be joining them in-person,” added Blanco. Memento Mori will be presented in Spanish with simultaneous English translation.

Alexa Kuve, Arca Images’ Executive and Artistic Director, said, “Not only do these productions continue our tradition of presenting thought-provoking texts, but it also reinforces Miami's position as a vibrant center of cutting-edge international theater.” Arca Images has been a leader in providing high quality, primarily Latino theater that is accessible to Miami's diverse audiences. Using the Centers’ state-of-the art wireless headphone system for simultaneous translation, Kassandra will be presented in “broken English” accessible to bilingual audiences, and the reverse for Memento Mori. “Westchester and Roxy Theater Group are excited to enter our second season with Arca Images of world-class, Hispanic theater,” said Charles Sothers, Roxy founder and Artistic Director.

Sergio Blanco is an Uruguayan playwright and director based in Paris. His plays have been performed in numerous countries and translated into more than fifteen languages. His many accolades include two Off West End Theatre Awards in London. Director Carlos Celdrán is a Cuban, Madrid and Miami-based writer and director, who won the “National Theater Award” of Cuba and founded the acclaimed Argos Theater company in Havana. This production of Kassandra in Miami stars actress Ysmercy Salomón.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More