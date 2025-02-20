See MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW and More at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences won’t want to miss nonstop music, dance and electrifying performances as Broadway’s biggest stars take the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. On Thursday, March 6, Tony -recognized artists Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler, and Laura Bell Bundy— the original stars of Hairspray— star in Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now. Then, on Friday, March 28, John Lloyd Young— the original star of Jersey Boys— delivers a captivating performance sure to wow audiences.

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the original Broadway Musical Hairspray as the original Tracy, Penny and Amber are reunited for the first time ever! Tony® award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Tony® nominees Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy come together for Mama I’m A Big Girl Now on Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center as part of its 2025 Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura.

With 16 Broadway shows and more than 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all as Winokur starred in Dancing with the Stars, Butler received a Tony® nomination for Xanadu and Bundy’s performance in Legally Blonde also received a Tony® nomination. These powerhouse performers take the audience on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey singing hits from their shows as they share stories from their origins as teenage performers, strong friendships, acclaimed careers and their children. A post-show meet and greet experience may be added to any ticket.

Then, Tony and Grammy- award winning actor John Lloyd Young is set to reprise his role of Frankie Valli from Broadway’s Jersey Boys on Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center as part of its 2025 Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura. The Broadway smash-hit was adapted to the silver screen where Lloyd reprised his role of Frankie Valli for the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film, Jersey Boys.

Acclaimed for his immense talent and legendary charisma, in this production Young delivers a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album My Turn, the show features "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me," "Thrill Me, Kiss Me" and "In the Still of the Night." He will also treat the audience to treasures from, among others, Roy Orbison, The Platters, the Righteous Brothers, Paul McCartney, Adele, Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis and Tom Jones. A post-show meet and greet experience may be added to any ticket.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

