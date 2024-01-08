Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Florida Keys Library System For January Concerts

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group is partnering with the Monroe County Library system for three concerts in the Florida Keys. The acclaimed jazz trio will perform at Big Pine Library January 23 at 5:30pm.

On January 24, the Daniel Bennett Group will perform at Marathon Library (1pm) and Key West Library (6pm). The Monroe County Library system produces major cultural events throughout the year.

The library was founded in 1853 as a hub for literature, community and the arts. The music is a provocative blend of modern Jazz, Synth Pop and American Folk music. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'New York Nerve.'

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey.

Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, visit Click Here.