SONGS OF THE HEART To Feature The World Premiere Of SABACHTHANI at Gardens Presbyterian Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On May 3 at 7:00 P.M., Gardens Presbyterian Church will host Songs of the Heart - a concert featuring soprano Nat Simone, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, and pianist Yinyu Li. The performance will feature the world premiere of Sabachthani, a modern cantata by composer Daniel Gowans, set to the text of Psalm 22.

"Sabachthani delves into the depths of the human condition, centering on the crucifixion of the Messiah as foretold in Psalm 22. This piece offers an intimate portrayal of the Messiah's heart, allowing for a deeper identification with His suffering. Psalm 22 provides the raw transparency and insight that shape this work. My hope is that listeners will not only hear His heart expressed through the text and music but also recognize the joy that lay before Him-the very motivation behind His suffering.

"Those familiar with historical cantatas will recognize echoes of tradition in this modern cantata's stylistic qualities. Though adjusted slightly in structure to that of many earlier works in this nature and with a fresh perspective on the form, it retains an air of familiarity. From the first chime-like notes to the final hymn of agony, its essence remains deeply rooted in the cantata tradition."

-Daniel Gowans, composer

Songs of the Heart will also feature selections from 3:16, an opera that premiered in March 2025. Ms. McIntosh will portray Mary James, and Ms. Simone will portray Aurelia Raven.

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven has run away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James - steely on the outside but secretly unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything.

"The opera is full of the sheer beauty, lush harmonies, and emotional depth of Romantic-era music but also has a breathtaking style all its own. The music is a collaboration among some of today's most exciting composers - including esteemed opera composer Theodore Christman; military veteran and award-winning composer Gary Vincent Koda; award-winning mezzo-soprano and composer Vita Koreneva; award-winning composer Akihiro Masuda; internationally acclaimed orchestral composer Stéphane Tesan; and Jeff Shankley, not only a brilliant composer but also a legendary actor who performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered roles in Cats and other musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Each composer has something special to offer, and all of their music comes together to form the arc of a story with a joyous ending that will lift your eyes to hope."

-Susan Conti, librettist

Comments