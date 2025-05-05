Registration Underway For Adult Summer Classes At The Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The summer performing arts classes for adults ages 18 and older at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts were in such high demand last summer that they sold out almost immediately. Those interested in these popular classes this summer can begin registering on Tuesday, May 6 and should act quickly to secure a spot in the classes they would like to attend.

Voted Favorite Arts Program by South Florida Family magazine from 2018 through 2024, the Broward Center's performing arts programs allow participants to learn something new, try something different and explore their creative side working with a talented team of theater professionals. Classes offered this summer include singing, dancing, acting and improv, all designed to encourage artistic expression, develop skills in all areas of the performing arts and help students build self-confidence in a fun and supportive environment. There is also an opportunity to take the stage and perform in a show.

All dates, times, teaching artists and instructors are subject to change and current openings are limited. Among the classes that have openings for adults are:

After Work Players (June 2 – August 11)

Join the After Work Players this summer for a production of The Pajama Game. This popular musical theater class is designed for adults who want to have fun and be in a show. The Pajama Game was awarded the 1955 Tony for Best Musical and, over half a century later, claimed the Tony award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving that the story is truly timeless. The Pajama Game is brimming with songs and dances that have become musical theater standards, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway." Led by theater professionals Tammy Holder, Jill Lustig and Lily Coniglio, this class provides a unique performance opportunity and allows every student to shine. All experience levels are welcome.

Step out on the stage to learn the fundamentals of acting in a nurturing atmosphere. Participate in physical and vocal warm-ups, improvisation, theater games and more. Bring attention to your listening and observation skills and learn how to “take the stage” in this fun and relaxed acting class led by teaching artist JaVonda Carter.

Adult Acting: Foundations (June 11 – July 30)

Stretch your abilities and strengthen your instincts in this foundational acting class. Ensemble building exercises, basic script analysis, character development, and various acting techniques are explored in a collaborative and safe environment. Students will apply these skills as they develop full-bodied, compelling characters while working on monologues and cold readings taken from contemporary plays. Class includes a showcase of student work and can be repeated.

Adult Improv: Foundations (June 10 – July 29)

For participants seeking a new creative outlet, hoping to boost their communication skills or simply looking to have fun, this course is the perfect introduction to the world of improvisation for beginners in a dynamic and supportive environment to get started. Led by teaching artist Emma Garcia Seeger, participants explore key improv principles including active listening, spontaneous creation and teamwork—skills that not only fuel Great Performances but also translate into real-world benefits such as stronger public speaking, improved collaboration and increased confidence. This is a fun, no-pressure experience that will spark the imagination and connect participants with their fellow creatives.

Adult Improv: Creating Characters (June 9 – August 4)

Dive into the art of character creation in this new, unique class designed to help participants develop fully realized, authentic and dynamic characters by integrating physicality, vocal exploration and internal motivations — all through the lens of improv. Led by teaching artist Elena Garcia, participants embrace their imagination, explore a wide range of characters and leave with a toolbox of techniques to bring their characters to life on stage through a variety of improv exercises and games that encourage them to explore the full range of their physical and vocal creativity. Whether they're learning to embody a quirky persona, a heroic figure or a more nuanced, complex character, students are guided through techniques that help bring characters to life in a fun and exploratory way.

Adult Musical Theater Singing (June 11 – July 30)

Led by teaching artist Deanna Hennelly, this class is designed for adults seeking to expand their vocal abilities using some favorite Broadway show tunes and standards. The class focuses on growing and improving range, developing tone and applying technique practically. No previous singing experience is necessary as participants learn group numbers in a fun and supportive environment.

Adult Singing: Mastering Technique (June 10 – July 29)

In this engaging and supportive class led by teaching artist Andrez Franco, participants enjoy the journey to becoming a confident and healthy vocalist. They unlock their vocal potential with a comprehensive singing technique class designed specifically for adults. This course covers essential aspects of singing, ensuring participants develop a strong, healthy and confident voice. Whether they are a beginner or looking to refine their skills, students gain valuable insights and practical techniques to enhance their vocal performance.

Adult Broadway Dance (June 11 – July 30)

Broadway dance is the focus of this high energy class. Teaching artist and experienced choreographer, Lily Coniglio, leads this class that helps adults stay fit while learning basic steps and explosive choreography from some of Broadway's greatest shows. This is an opportunity for adults to embrace their inner dancer. No prior experience is required, and all dance levels are welcome.

Special Stars (June 10 – August 5 / Ages 16 and up)

Led by instructors from the Exceptional Theater Company, this class is for students with physical and intellectual disabilities and teaches theater skills in a supportive and nurturing environment. By utilizing theater techniques, students enhance verbal skills, improve movement, build self-confidence and advance socialization while stimulating free and independent thinking. Students choose the characters and write the script for the performance that takes place in the JM Family Studio Theater at the end of the session. Offered in partnership with the Exceptional Theater Company.

For complete class information and registration, visit Browardcenter.org/classes/adults, email registrar@browardcenter.org or call 954.468.2689. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.

