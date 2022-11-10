Refraction Festival Moves To Larger Venue For Multi-Day Miami Art Week Takeover

Leading music and art collective Refraction Festival is bringing a cross-section of culture and web3 to Miami Art Week with an expansive multi-day festival event. Due to an overwhelming response, the collective have secured a larger venue. From November 29-30th, Refraction Festival will be the first to take over a brand-new art venue with over 12,000 square feet of outdoor space in Little Haiti.

To transform the venue (220 Northeast 59th Street), Refraction is teaming up with Nike and Virgil Abloh collaborator Craig Barrow, to emulate Miami's natural beauty and infectious energy with modular elements and changing light, art, interactive + immersive experiences Harnessing the innovation and possibility of web3 integrations, the collective will throw an epic, first-of-its-kind event of powerful live music and digital art from cutting-edge artists.

Following the take over, Refraction will migrate to the Frost Science Planetarium at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science on December 1, where Miami-native and globally acclaimed electronic producer Danny Daze will present the world premiere of his long-awaited sonic art experience, Blue. The 33-minute audiovisual work features meticulously crafted sound design and all-new original music by Daze. Its visual embodiment was created in collaboration with Sensory Works, Joseph Nickson and Konx Om Pax, and will be projected inside the dome in 8K, merging the institutional with the underground.

Many of the participating artists are recipients of Refraction Season 03's Creative Grants Program, where artists were awarded in 3 funding tiers allocated across events, community programming, and commissions for the Refraction collection and editorial platform, totalling up to 100K $USDC. The projects chosen represent and live alongside the previous projects collected, performed and facilitated by the DAO. Refraction's members have made it their mission to transform new technologies into tangible and communal experiences, while also immersing those who are crypto-curious in its capabilities.

Showcasing blockchain's benefits, on-site web3 activations will be integrated into Refraction Festival for early adopters and newcomers alike. In addition, Refraction will be collaborating with electronic music mainstay Resident Advisor on their first ever NFT-backed ticketing and buy-in experience.

Through an ecosystem of venues, creators, independent labels, DAOs, and brands, Refraction consistently reaches broad audiences with new art and ways of approaching live experiences for the web3 era. Previous major projects include: collaborating with ZeroSpace in NYC to transform a 50,000-square foot-warehouse into an immersive art, music, and connective experience during NFT.NYC; multi-million-impression community-building campaigns for user-led social network Lens and crypto education platform Rabbithole; and the sold-out ISLANDS NFT collab between Nicolas Sassoon and Yu Su. With over 15 international events, eight-thousand RSVPs, twenty-five hundred NFTs minted, and collaborations with over 700 artists, Refraction has proven itself at an unstoppable force in global events. Past partners include MUTEK (Montreal x Global), Nyege Nyege (Kampala), Public Records (NYC), Standard Time (Toronto), Sao Paulo Digital Arts (São Paulo), MUSE0 (web3), FWB (web3), Rhizome, Rainbow Disco Club, Contact (Tokyo), SAFE x Jezebel (Miami), Panke (Berlin), and Space 289 (London).

"Refraction's audience bridges those fully immersed in web3 to those newly curious, but what they have in common is seeking new cultural experiences. As a collective of artists, musicians, as well as programmers, event producers, and technicians, we're excited to be showcasing our unique position at Miami Art Week's biggest web3-backed event yet. Visitors will have the chance not only to see art and party to great music, they'll get to see a vision for inclusive, accessible web3 we all can benefit from by sharing real space together," says Malcolm Levy, Founder.

With the merger of culture, curiosity, art and music, Refraction Festival brings a new global community to Miami Art Basel, through inclusive, accessible, and tangible web3 experiences.