RADIO RIDICULOUS Will Make its Florida Premiere at The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) and Kay-Squared Productions will join forces to bring Rich Orloff's hilarious new play, RADIO RIDICULOUS, to south Florida. Radio Ridiculous is a humorous homage to the radio shows of the 1930s performed as a theatrical experience before a live audience. It is an interactive play in which the audience provides some of the sound effects.

Radio Ridiculous will be directed by Kenneth Kay, a well-respected talent in south Florida. Kay is a multiple award-winning actor with over 40 years of professional theatre & film experience. In addition to his numerous stage and movie credits, Kay served as the Artistic Director for the acclaimed Blowing Rock Stage Company in North Carolina. The cast includes Hailey Feldman, Rachael Lagasse, Richard Leonard, Linda Osborn, Rowan Pelfrey, Wayne Steadman, and Anthony Tredinnick.

Donna Carbone, who is the Managing Director of PBIEA, will produce the show, which will have eight (8) performances: March 10, 11, and 12 at 7:00 pm - March 13 at 2:00 pm & March 17, 18 and 19 at 7:00 pm and March 20 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are $30.00 each. Audience members must be in their seats no later than 15 minutes before show time. There will be no admittance once the show begins. Call 561 743-9955 to reserve seats.

PBIEA is a popular, intimate 40 seat venue. Shows sell out quickly, so purchasing tickets far ahead of opening night is advised. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. No refunds on purchased tickets.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach between True Treasures and Entre Nous Bistro. The address is 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida. Directions and additional information are available by calling Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955.