QUEEN OF THE DESERT Comes To Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale In April

Direct from Las Vegas, leggy drag legend EDIE will bring her new show “Queen of the Desert,” featuring tales of living in the hottest place on earth, to Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22! With her high-kicking, feverish choreography and steamy storytelling through song and dance, EDIE turns up the heat with this red-hot new show. Part tribute to the 30th Anniversary of the queer cult classic film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, EDIE will take audiences on a scorching journey out west to the barren badlands she now calls home.

EDIE is best known from Cirque du Soleil's hit show Zumanity where she starred as the emcee, the “Mistress of Sensuality,” at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. During her 13-year run, EDIE performed 5,600 shows for over six million people. EDIE began her professional dance career at the age of 17 with Ballet Oregon. For the next 11 years, she performed with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet Chicago, and Pennsylvania Ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theater. EDIE quickly became a fixture in New York City where she racked up a bevy of awards including Best Drag Queen (HX Award), Best Dance Artist and Entertainer of the Year (Glammy Award). She starred in her autobiographical, off-Broadway show LEGS!, performed on the MTV Video Music Awards, appeared on Sex and the City and was featured at Wigstock and Broadway Bares. She made her Broadway debut alongside Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming in the Tony-nominated revival of The Threepenny Opera at Studio 54.

The San Francisco Chronicle “strongly advises seeing the incredible EDIE whose talent and legs go on forever. Seriously, this gorgeous triple threat's singing and dancing are spectacular.”

“Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is home to great shows every night of the week, bringing an array of diverse talents to the stage for locals and area visitors to enjoy,” said Michael Barrett, owner of Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale and Key West. “We're excited to welcome EDIE to the Aquaplex family and to debut this creative show.”

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale (formerly Lips Fort Lauderdale) is going strong following recent exciting updates. The show palace interior features a modern Key West casual environment with an ocean-inspired epoxy floor, an expanded stage and a state-of-the-art LED Jumbotron wall. Digital screens throughout the venue are accompanied by concert-quality surround sound and an amplified stage lighting program to enhance the show experience.

The bar features a variety of signature craft cocktails and premium liquor offerings with featured wines, Champagne, and other specialty spirits. The mouthwatering food menu offers a variety of delicious appetizers, beef, chicken, seafood, and pasta entrees plus desserts such as authentic Key Lime Pie direct from Key West.

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is open seven nights a week plus weekend brunches. The entertainment venue is the perfect place to celebrate any occasion with the ever-popular cast, including beloved show hosts Amanda Austin, Nicolette, London Adour, Velvet LeNore and Jennifer McClain.​​​​​​​

